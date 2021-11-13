If you, like many others (45 million households to be exact), were absolutely captivated by Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the true crime series will be back and this time moving across the country to the brightly lit streets of Manhattan for Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer which is slated to air on Netflix December 29. In fact, Netflix has announced that the hit series will be brought back for a total of three additional seasons, all under the direction of Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Joe Berlinger.

The newest Crime Scene will center around The Times Square Killer, a murderous man that stalked the shifty, dangerous streets of the bustling section of Manhattan during the late 1970s and early 1980s. During this time, the glowing streets of Times Square were more menacing than the lights of Broadway would let on and gave the killer a hidden ability to commit his atrocities in an area where drugs flowed and police turned a blind eye as sex workers were targets of heinous crimes. Like the first season, the second will also delve into the socioeconomic factors that allowed the space for these violent crimes to occur.

For those that didn’t see the first season, Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel looked into the world of Skid Row, an area of downtown Los Angeles that is home to the infamous Cecil Hotel. Over the years, the hotel was home to multiple serial killers, murders, suicides, and most recently, the disappearance of a young Canadian woman. Keeping the mysterious disappearance at the forefront, the series effortlessly weaves in the political and economic powers that allowed (and still allow) this section of LA to be home to horrifying crimes and poverty.

Berlinger has long been a name in the true crime and documentary world. In the 1990s, the filmmaker brought us two of the first and most well-known true crime stories, Brother’s Keeper and Paradise Lost. Aside from Crime Scene: Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, he has also brought his talents to Netflix with works such as Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich and Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will premiere on Netflix on December 29. Watch the teaser below:

