Crime Scene Kitchen is back tonight, ready to whip up another morsel of mystery, mayhem, and mouthwatering bakes! As the bakers roll the dice on some seriously tricky clues this year, the stakes are higher than ever as we get closer to the halfway point of Season 3. By now, viewers know that if the teams make one wrong guess when it comes to the hodgepodge of clues found in the mystery kitchen, it could lead them far into the crumble zone, losing their chance at the $100,000 grand prize.

To help temper their anxieties (and offer them a somewhat positive outlook), the show welcomes Animal Control star and comedian, Ravi Patel, tonight and Collider has your first look with an exclusive clip accompanying our sit-down with the star while on set earlier this spring. As Patel and the Crime Scene Kitchen host check in on Ronan and Katelyn during their mystery bake, we can tell the two are up to no good with shenanigans that offer plenty of laughs.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Guest Judge Ravi Patel Loves Strong Opinions (and Bad Desserts)

Patel might not bring a Michelin star or culinary credentials to Crime Scene Kitchen, but what he lacks in baking expertise, the funny actor makes up for with strong opinions — and plenty of humor, as he told us this past April while on the set of the show shot in Toronto. “I have zero credibility as any sort of a food judge other than I love eating. I’ve been doing it almost my entire life,” Patel admits. That self-awareness, paired with his family’s gift for bold sentiments, makes him a perfect fit for the mystery dessert competition. “I’m able to form strong opinions despite ignorance, and my whole family has this gift. It’s really a gift,” he jokes, positioning himself as a no-nonsense, food-loving wild card on the judging panel. He further says with a laugh that those “strong opinions” are usually “just uninformed.”

But despite his self-deprecation, he takes his judging duties seriously. “I’ll care a lot about taste, I’ll care about texture, I’ll care about aesthetic, and I also have learned a lot in discussing this with them and with the judges [Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone]. So, I think I actually have a good sense of what to look for.” The actor’s journey from casual eater to dessert detective is made even funnier by his knack for giving feedback — whether you ask for it or not.

But beyond the playful banter, Patel embraces his role as an enthusiastic eater alongside his friend and Crime Scene Kitchen host, McHale. With the pair’s shared love of food, their dynamic adds an extra layer of fun to the one-hour baking competition. Both openly admit to having zero self-control when it comes to eating, especially when something tastes remotely good. “The other thing that I think qualifies me for this is that I’m a glutton,” Patel jokes, and McHale backs him up with his own food confession. “If it’s good, I’m eating the whole thing. I literally see it as a competition—‘I’m winning! I’m winning!’”

Joel McHale Has Complicated Feelings Toward Lemon Bars

As Patel doubles down by telling stories about eating bad cookies at dinner with the Crime Scene Kitchen crew because they were there, these two prove that food is more than just a necessity — it’s a lifestyle. McHale takes things further with his candid relationship with food. “I love lemon, and I love sweet, but I don’t love those together for whatever reason,” he says of his complicated feelings toward lemon bars. “But then I had a lemon mousse, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s actually pretty good.’”

While Patel reveals that he dislikes “most Italian desserts,” like tiramisu and crème brûlée with all the “creamy” textures, McHale admits that even desserts he initially dislikes can grow on him. “Every time in New York people would be like, ‘This is the greatest cannoli there is,’ and then I was like, ‘Okay.’ Then I had one here, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is what they’re supposed to taste like.’” Whether they’re eating bad cookies or being pleasantly surprised by dessert redemption stories, both McHale and Patel bring an unfiltered love for food that keeps things as unpredictable as the hidden recipes on Crime Scene Kitchen.

Crime Scene Kitchen airs at 9 p.m. EST on Fox and streams the next day on Hulu in the U.S.

