It’s no surprise that baking competitions are a sweet spot for TV lovers. Combining creativity with skill, the blend of these delicious layers adds another level of excitement to the reality TV genre. Moreover, the drama of experimentation in competition shows offers a nuance to the process that can be inspiring and fun, but also downright chaotic. One series consistently elevating these elements of tension is Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen hosted by Joel McHale. Taking the basic baking competition concept and flipping it on its head with a pinch of mystery, the hour-long treat tests more than just those culinary skills as Season 3 continues to prove. With more varied challenges this season than ever before, the unexpected twists throw even the most seasoned bakers off their game, further immersing audiences into the part-guessing game, part-culinary competition with some serious drama.

With Crime Scene Kitchen being one of the first of its kind on network television, it’s bizarre to think this show has been one of the more underrated morsels of goodness across reality TV. The baking series is not only scrumptiously inventive thanks to its outlandish blend of chemistry and coordination, but it marries our love for “crime” culture with its objective. Sure, nothing heinous takes place in a kitchen filled with crumbs, dirty dishes and flour trails. But it’s through the surprise ingredients and last-minute changes in direction that inject fresh energy into each episode, ensuring Crime Scene Kitchen is flavorful fun that stays fresh from start to finish.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Turns Its Whisks Into Wildcards

Close

If the pandemic gave us anything more than those sourdough loaves of bread and trendy coffee creations, it was the belief that we, as ordinary people, could whip up anything. This is the spirit of Crime Scene Kitchen’s third season which breaks off from its first two-season tradition and injects another dose of reality into its series. While previous seasons paired classically trained bakers with the self-trained kind, Season 3 puts friends and family members to the test, showcasing their culinary detective skills for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize. It’s this dynamic that stirs up a different kind of tension for the series as the intensity and pressure are evident with its contestants, particularly in its first episode, “A Family Affair.”

Without spoiling too much, there are certain groups that you can just tell don’t get along. Alongside the pressure of multiple cameras on them, every reaction and response gets pretty much amplified. Not only does this make for some interesting drama and solid reality TV that are the usual tasty morsels we welcome from the genre, but that tension flows into its baked goods. As that strain becomes a make-or-break for the contestants, it’s also a substantial way for the series to create emotional resonance with its audience. Episode 2, “The One With Friends” airs a week after its premiere, but is a little different and has a thoroughly free-spirited vibe filled with support and encouragement. But it’s not without its pressure to perform alongside some very eclectic and eccentric characters who audiences will appreciate.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 3 Thrives on Unpredictability

By incorporating a detective-style format that challenges bakers to use both their culinary skills and problem-solving abilities, Crime Scene Kitchen remains an addictive treat in the genre. But while the show introduces its latest twist of family members versus friends this year and keeps its Season 2 addition of baked goods expanding to more savory bakes, its overall structural format is pretty much the same this year. Like previous seasons, the episodes kick off with the safety bake round, where the teams will search for clues in the kitchen to decode the mystery dessert. As previously seen, the duo that gets closest to solving the mystery earns immunity from the second bake and advances to the next week. But the remaining teams must face an elimination bake round, recreating the dessert they believe was made in the “crime scene kitchen.” As it goes every week, the team with the weakest performance in both rounds is eliminated from the competition until a winner is announced.

The crime scene segment might be one of the few moments in the whole series that brings out the most frustration for both viewers and the show’s contestants. Though the bakers get two full minutes to examine the scene, it’s never enough time. While the dessert mystery series is undeniably fun, the clue-solving elements in the kitchen can feel super ambiguous at times, creating a lot more drama and twists. This leads to naturally rushed decisions that lead to a lot more guesswork than skill, and a lot more tension. While Gampp and Stone evaluate each baked good with a keen eye and wholly appreciate sharp execution, Crime Scene Kitchen thrives on the element of surprise and its unpredictability, as the ingredients can create anything. It’s the critical and creative deduction that adds a nuanced layer of strategy to the detective game. Anyone can whip up a Queen Elizabeth cake, but knowing the exact ingredients to get there is where that element of intrigue pops in, showcasing more than just run-of-the-mill baking skills.

McHale, Gampp, and Stone’s Chemistry Adds Layers of Entertainment

Image via Fox

As mystery and mastery collide for some high-stakes baking, one of the biggest appeals of Crime Scene Kitchen is its standout trio of McHale, Gampp, and Stone. Together, the three form a seamless unit of support for the contestants that blends expertise, warmth, and, of course, comedy. Their effortless chemistry allows for some very spontaneous and lighthearted moments. This all hinges on the personable nature of McHale, who is the best host to keep these competitors in check. It’s no secret the former Soup and Community star is one of our generation’s funniest comedians with a matchless sense of humor. But as the host, he brings another level of hilarity through a genuine heart and cares for the contestants. It’s through McHale that the audience understands not just the stakes, but the people behind them. As our connection to the competitors, McHale sets the right tone without ever overdoing it and gives us an impressive look behind the bakes.

As McHale works to humanize the contestants for audiences to connect with them on a personal level through his charm, it’s the strong “mom-and-dad energy” from Gampp and Stone that maintains the show’s weighted tiers of tension needed. Of course, all three of them bring a comfortable warmth to the series, but authority figures must steer things into play for the gravity of the competition. As a celebrated cake artist and social media influencer, Gampp is striking as the voice of reason to offer valuable insights and critiques that not only enlighten the contestants but let them know what is needed to truly elevate their game. On the other hand, Stone — who is not quite like Gordon Ramsay — still holds his own as an authoritative voice that is the balanced counterpart to McHale’s wit and Gampp’s “good cop”-type criticisms. His extensive culinary knowledge and sharp energy make him both a mentor and a source of inspiration for the contestants.

Related The Sweetest Baking Shows on Streaming Right Now Knead to satisfy a sweet tooth? These baking shows will surely rise to the occasion.

While Crime Scene Kitchen packs in plenty of fun and mystery for the whole family, it’s still a serious baking competition at its core. The challenges feel a lot more weighty this time around, especially with the new twist on its competitor pool. Through this make-or-break dynamic, there is more room for drama, suspense and, unfortunately, replicating Season 1 terrors like the infamous “apple pie soup.” With its twists and turns and an unforgettable trio, the stakes are higher than ever this season. As a series that continues to stand out in the crowded world of food competition shows, it turns up the heat this time around with new challenges and recipes that will leave you stunned. Whether you’re in it for the sweet creations or the thrill of solving a mystery, Crime Scene Kitchen remains a delectable mystery competition that is far from turning stale.

Crime Scene Kitchen Season 3 premieres Thursday, September 26 on Fox. Watch the series now on Hulu.

REVIEW Crime Scene Kitchen 8 10 Crime Scene Kitchen continues to bake up mystery and charm for a delightful, one-of-a-kind competition series. Pros The blend of baking competition with a detective-style mystery adds an innovative twist.

The introduction of family dynamics adds a compelling layer of drama, making the competition not just about baking but also about personal tensions.

The chemistry among Joel McHale, Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp are the icing on the cake, making the show a treat to watch. Cons The clue-solving segments can feel overly vague and lead to confusion, which may frustrate both contestants and viewers.

In a unique cooking competition, teams of bakers must piece together clues left in a kitchen to identify and recreate a mystery dessert. Each episode presents the contestants with a series of challenges, where they inspect ingredient remnants and cooking utensils to infer the recipe. The recreated desserts are then judged based on their similarity to the original. The show combines elements of detective work with baking expertise, as teams are progressively eliminated until one remains as the champion. Release Date May 26, 2021 Cast Joel McHale , Curtis Stone , Yolanda Gampp Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu