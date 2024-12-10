The Big Picture Jessica and Lenore's friendship and diverse baking skills led them to victory in Crime Scene Kitchen Season 3.

The pair from Canada studied previous seasons, had a solid strategy, and maintained consistency to succeed.

In an interview with Collider, the winners of Crime Scene Kitchen reveal how they impressed judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp, displayed camaraderie with competitors, and what they plan to do with their prize money.

Crime Scene Kitchen is that perfect show. It blends humor, mystery, competition, and baked goods! For Season 3, family and friends were split up to compete before they merged in the middle of the season. For two good friends from Kitchener, Ontario, coming into Crime Scene Kitchen having done homework from previous seasons and tapping into their talents was the recipe for success. Now, Jessica Harrison and Lenore Johnson are winners!

With a consistent run paired with one monumental bake, Lenore and Jessica brought the momentum they needed to win Season 3. But their time together on the show goes beyond their talent in the kitchen. What was on full display in their shop was the importance of friendship and simply having fun. With infectious personalities and the ability to bring complete joy into a room, Lenore and Jessica are not only the best of the best, they are the perfect representatives of this series and why we love it. Jessica and Lenore joined Collider as we discussed their experience, their beautiful bond as besties, and what they've learned from one another.

Jessica and Lenore Are the Perfect Pair

"I think the main reason why Jess and I don't see each other as competition is... because we respect each other's talents so much."