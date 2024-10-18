Whether audiences enjoy slow-burn narratives or gritty stories that will leave them glued to their screens, the fan-favorite genre has provided viewers with plenty of memorable television series to keep boredom at bay. This is mostly given the way it explores the dark corners of the human mind and reflects societal issues that may resonate with some viewers.

While there have been plenty of good decades for the crime genre, the 2010s were a stand-out one when it comes to television. From lesser-known series like The Killing to internationally beloved classics such as True Detective, we rank and analyze the crime shows released in the 2010s.

10 'The Killing' (2011 - 2014)

Created by Veena Sud

This cop drama starring Mireille Enos focuses on a police investigation, a grieving family, and a Seattle mayoral campaign. At the center of its tragic storyline is the body of 17-year-old Rosie Larsen (Katie Findlay) at its center, which was found in the trunk of a submerged car.

Audiences keen on emotionally complex and intense shows will probably enjoy Veena Sud's series, as it not only features well-developed characters that give the show a relatable feel, but also unexpected twists. The Killing's slow-burn narrative does a great job of keeping audiences hooked from the beginning, focusing not only on the procedural aspects of solving a crime but delving into the lives of the families.

9 'Luther' (2010 - 2019)

Created by Neil Cross

At the core of Luther's grandiosity is Idris Elba's incredible performance as the titular character — one that earned him numerous awards and cemented itself as one of the actor's most memorable. His on-screen counterpart is a brilliant homicide detective with a knack for getting inside the minds of murderers, although this ultimately puts him at odds with his team.

Luther's dark and witty atmosphere and visually stunning cinematography are a great match for anyone who is into noir aesthetics, featuring creepy, well-written villains — such as sociopath Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) — and an edge-of-your-seat dramatic narrative. There is no doubt that Luther is one of the most gripping crime shows of the 2010s, whether because of its unforgettable performance or its darker tone that fully immerses the audience.

8 'Narcos' (2015 - 2017)

Created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro

Well-received upon its release (leading to multiple seasons and a spin-off series), Narcos is the right pick for audiences looking for true-crime stories featuring real historical events. Set in Colombia during the '80s and ‘90s, the show takes a sneak peek inside the exploits of drug lord Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and the many other drug kingpins who inhabited the country through the years.

Narco’s authenticity — including the usage of Spanish dialogue, which further immerses audiences in its narrative — is definitely one of its standout aspects, as it provides audiences with an intriguing examination of the drug scene in Colombia while also shedding light on its socio-political landscape. There is no doubt that Narcos is one of the finest crime shows of the decade, especially thanks to its high production design, direction, and cinematography.

7 'Broadchurch' (2013 - 2017)

Created by Chris Chibnall

This top-tier cop drama police procedural is, too, a must-see when it comes to series that helped shape the crime genre, particularly for its approach to the illustration of crime and morality in media. The story revolves around the murder of a young boy in a small coastal town which gets the media involved, threatening to destroy their community.

It’s not surprising that Boardchurch has received plenty of positive feedback from critics, including multiple awards — its cinematic quality in addition to its captivating narrative make it an unmissable show in the category. Fans of well-thought-out character arcs (as seen through Olivia Colman and David Tennant’s on-screen counterparts) will likely enjoy the 2013 show. Another strong aspect is how it delves into themes of grief, not shying away from depicting the heartbreaking effects of crime in a community.

6 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Created by Bryan Fuller

For fans of crime horror, Hannibal is the perfect pick: relying on stunning visuals and artistic vision to tell its memorable story, Bryan Fuller's psychological thriller explores the relationship between psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and a young FBI criminal profiler (Hugh Dancy) who is haunted by his ability to empathize with serial killers.

Themes of identity and morality are explored in Fuller's through its psychological intrigue and sinister imagery. While the story draws from Thomas Harris' novels, particularly Red Dragon, Hannibal fascinatingly reinvents the original tale and its characters, breathing new life into the characters and offering a fresh take on Lecter's and Graham's relationship. Whether we're talking about the beautifully prepared gourmet cannibalistic meals or the production design, the prematurely canceled NBC show absolutely excels in the visuals department.

5 'Bosch' (2014 - 2021)

Created by Eric Ellis Overmyer

Based on the Michael Connelly novels, Bosch has remained a quality show throughout its seasons, with that being a huge reason why so many viewers were engaged throughout the show's entirety. Its intriguing narrative follows an L.A.P.D homicide detective (Titus Welliver) who works to solve the murder of a 13-year-old boy while standing trial for the murder of a serial killer.

Morally complex lead characters in crime TV shows are usually fan favorites and Bosch's protagonist does not disappoint — especially to fans of its source material. Throughout its seasons, Bosch has provided viewers with an authentic depiction of police work, focusing on the day-to-day life of detectives and thriving on a slow-burn storyline that keeps audiences interested. The show's gritty portrayal of Los Angeles also makes it a standout.

4 'Fargo' (2014 - 2024)

Created by Noah Hawley

Blending the dark comedy, drama, and thriller genres, Fargo is based on the film of the same name. It tells many chronicles of deception and murder in frozen Minnesota. All these tales are interconnected and lead back to Fargo in North Dakota. Billy Bob Thorton, Martin Freeman, and Allison Tolman star.

With each season telling a new story with different characters and settings — and overall reinventing itself — Fargo never gets boring, especially considering the amazing acting performances of its stellar cast and layered characters. Audiences who appreciate high production design and absorbing cinematography might want to give Noah Hawley's show a watch; it was a unique series not only in terms of narrative but also visually-wise, featuring contrasting tones and striking landscapes.

3 'Mindhunter' (2017 - 2019)

Created by Joe Penhall

Directed by David Fincher, this gripping crime series is set in the late 1970s and follows two FBI agents who broaden the realm of criminal science by delving into the psychology behind murder, ultimately getting too close to real-life monsters.

Part of what makes Joe Penhall's TV show so compelling is how it delves into the darkest corner of serial killers, which was a fresh take by the time of its release compared to other series. Furthermore, Mindhunter features complex, morally grey characters to keep viewers invested and benefit from David Fincher's impeccable directing efforts. The captivating way Fincher builds tension and suspense throughout, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats and immersed in its psychological narrative, is a standout aspect.

2 'Sherlock' (2010 - 2017)

Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat

Before landing his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch was already a household name — and a Tumblr fan-favorite. Sherlock is a quirky spin on Conan Doyle's story, illustrating its titular character in modern-day London with Afghanistan War vet John Watson (Martin Freeman) assisting him in his investigations.

Whether because of its refreshing take on the iconic, three-dimensional characters — fully capturing his essence despite being set in the modern day — or the amazing performances, Sherlock will likely have audiences hooked from the start. The show's visual style and storytelling also add to the series' value, making it a captivating watch, especially for those who enjoy Doyle's work.

1 'True Detective' (2014 -)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López

Although many other great shows have reached True Detective's status when it comes to prime television, it is safe to say that it is the best crime show to date for its first season alone. The 2014 anthology series invites audiences to take a look inside police investigations, exploring the personal and professional secrets of those involved both within and outside the law.

While the quality of the series arguably weakens as it progresses, the first season of True Detective is the epitome of astounding crime TV, featuring career-defining performances by Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey and providing audiences with one of the most memorable fictional detective duos of all time. Furthermore, what makes the show stand out is how it delves into deep themes instead of just providing audiences with an intriguing crime to solve — it keeps audiences invested in its protagonists and their stories, as well as in its brilliant, harrowing narrative.

