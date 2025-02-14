Crime shows are a dime a dozen nowadays. They have been around for decades, dating all the way back to shows like Dragnet and Perry Mason from the ‘50s and ‘60s. In recent times, crime shows have run the gamut from dramas to comedy dramas and police procedurals. Some are breaking records with multi-decade runs, like Law & Order: SVU, which remains the only 1990s primetime series to still be in production and the fourth longest-running primetime scripted series ever.

But not every crime show is so lucky. Some come and go quickly, a few more quickly than fans would like. In some cases, they do last beyond a single season. But fans still wanted more and wished they didn’t get the axe so soon.

10 'Prodigal Son' (2019–2021)

Created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver

One of the canceled crime shows that fans are still campaigning to bring back is Prodigal Son. The procedural drama, which also ranks as one of the most underrated crime shows of the 21st century, stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, a brilliant but troubled profiler who chose his career path after discovering that his own father Martin (Michael Sheen) was actually a serial killer.

The series follows Malcolm’s journey to trying to do his job while dealing with intense night terrors (he needs to strap himself to his own bed at night!) and still being manipulated by his institutionalized father with whom he reluctantly consults on cases. Prodigal Son had a lot going on, and while the second season admittedly took the story in odd directions, there was no resolution and a cliffhanger ending that had fans upset.

9 'NeXt' (2020)

Created by Manny Coto

It’s likely that many didn’t even know neXt existed since the sci-fi crime drama didn’t get a chance to explore its storyline further. The series stars John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, former CEO of a tech giant who becomes a vocal dissenter of AI technology. He’s worried that the very technology he created has the ability to go rogue and maybe has already started to do so. The implications would be, and seemingly are already, disastrous. There’s just one issue: he’s suffering from a degenerative brain disease, so most people think he’s just paranoid.

He finally meets Shea (Fernanda Andrade), an FBI special agent who begins to believe him when she sees evidence. It’s possible neXt didn’t have staying power given that Paul’s death or at least complete mental breakdown was imminent. But Walter White (Bryan Cranston) had a terminal illness from season one of Breaking Bad and that show still lasted five seasons. Was neXt as good? No. But its premise is topical, and it had the potential to become a bigger show than it had the chance to do.

8 'Jericho' (2006–2008)

Created by Stephen Chbosky, Josh Schaer, and Jonathan E. Steinberg