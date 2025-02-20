Over the course of the 21st century, prestige television has quickly become the best medium to tell mature stories for adults. The film industry has become largely dependent on the success of superhero films and other franchises intended to reach a populist audience; comparatively, prestigious networks and streamers like HBO, Netflix, AMC, FX, and Prime Video have been able to develop extended character dramas that award viewers willing to pay attention. Those that were invested in these shows were rewarded over time thanks to their solid conclusions.

There’s more great television than ever before, which can be overwhelming for some up-and-coming TV fans that don’t know where to start. However, there are a select number of shows within the crime genre that rise above the rest as a result of their consistency of quality. Here are the ten most essential crime shows, ranked.

10 ‘Justified’ (2011-2015)

5 seasons

Image via FX

Justified is essentially a modern day western, as the adaptation of an Elmore Leonard short story featured Timothy Olymphant’s career-best performance as an intelligent U.S. Marshall who is assigned to track down criminals and keep the peace. Olyphant’s charisma made Justified as compulsively watchable as it was, but the series also had no shortage of great guest stars; although Margot Martindale and Kaitlyn Deaver had memorable turns in early seasons, it was Walton Goggins’ villainous performance that remained the heart of the show.

Justified had an interesting narrative structure, as while the show had an overarching story, each season could be dedicated to a specific case that featured a standout villain. Although the original series ended with a satisfying finale, the spinoff series Justified: City Primeval was an engaging continuation that hit all the right notes as the original.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Justified 10/10 Release Date 2010 - 2014

9 ‘The Shield’ (2002-2008)

7 seasons

Image via FX

The Shield is one of the boldest crime shows ever made, as it was one of the first pieces of extended fictional storytelling that decided to take a hard look at the nature of America’s justice department. The series was anchored around Michael Chiklis’ incredible performance as Vic Mackey, a police officer from Los Angeles whose use of extreme tactics and involvement with local gangs make him just as dangerous as the criminals that he is determined to put behind bars.

The Shield put its viewers in a difficult position in which they were forced to sympathize with deeply flawed characters, and created a series of ethical debates that spanned beyond the show itself. Although all seven seasons of The Shield are excellent in their own way, the final episode “Family Meeting” is considered to be one of the greatest finales of all-time, as it managed to give Mackey exactly what he had deserved.