Crime shows are a dime a dozen nowadays. Some of the best ones of late include Will Trent, High Potential, and Found. Through the 2000s to date, there have been many crime shows that have come, some of which have since gone and others that still air to this day.

A few really great crime shows of the 21st century flew under the radar. They didn’t get the attention they deserved, and some of them were canceled far too soon. But all of them, many still available to stream on the top streaming services, are worth a watch, even if the stories were cut short.

10 'Southland' (2010–2013)

Created by Ann Biderman

Fans got to know Ben McKenzie on the teen drama The O.C., but he arguably grew up before fans’ eyes on Southland, where he had a far more mature role. In this series, he plays Officer Ben Sherman, an LAPD officer being trained by John Cooper (Michael Cudlitz). More character-driven than a traditional police procedural, Southland stood out for its raw and authentic look at police work in Los Angeles.

Southland was canceled by NBC after just one season but was picked up by TNT and continued to air for four more. The series, which also stars Regina King, C. Thomas Howell, and Kevin Alejandro, received decent reviews throughout its run, drawing comparisons to higher-profile shows like The Shield and even The Wire.

9 'Happy Valley' (2014–2023)

Created by Sally Wainwright

A British crime drama series, many haven’t even heard of Happy Valley. But the series quietly aired on BBC One for three seasons and had fans who did watch gripped. It’s set in West Yorkshire and centers around Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), a divorced police sergeant and single mother still dealing with the grief of her daughter’s suicide eight years prior. When the man responsible for raping her daughter and getting her pregnant is released from prison, Catherine becomes desperate to plot her revenge. But little does she know that Tommy (James Norton) is caught up with some really bad people who have a kidnapping plot of their own in which he's involved.

With an all-British cast, Happy Valley has a 98% Rotten Tomatoes critics score. Yet so many people don’t know about the series. While it’s more graphic than a typical procedural, the writing is top-notch.

8 'The District' (2000–2004)

Created by Terry George and Jack Maple

Everyone is familiar with Craig T. Nelson’s extensive line of work, including shows like Coach, Parenthood, and even Young Sheldon. But The District is one of those overlooked shows on his resume that deserves more attention, and one of the best crime shows of the 2000s. He stars as Jack Mannion, the police commissioner in New Jersey who is hired to run the Washington police force. In this new position, he finds himself dealing with more red tape than ever, along with cases of corruption as well as crime.

The District was actually inspired by the real-life story of Jack Maple and William Bratton, who worked together to reorganize the NYPD. Fans will recognize plenty of other familiar faces in the series, including Justin Theroux, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Elizabeth Marvel, along with Jean Smart, Ving Rhames, and John Amos in recurring roles.

7 'Counterpart' (2017–2019)

Created by Justin Marks

Counterpart is one of those fascinating sci-fi thrillers that got lost in the shuffle. J.K. Simmons stars in a dual role as Howard Silk, a meek office worker employed with the United Nations, and Howard Silk Prime, his confident and skilled agent in the duplicate Prime world. During an East German experiment in 1987, a parallel Earth was created. But when a flu pandemic killed millions in the Prime world in 1996, the Earth was set back technologically. A cold war also began when the Prime world suspected the Alpha world of releasing the illness.

Counterpart is slightly confusing at times, but deeply gripping and intelligent. The series only lasted two seasons before its cancelation, but it proved that Simmons is just as enthralling on the small screen as he is in movies.

6 'White Collar' (2009–2014)

Created by Jeff Eastin

Before he starred in series like American Horror Story, Doom Patrol, Will & Grace, and The Sinner, Matt Bomer starred in this police procedural as Neal Caffrey a con artist, forger, and thief who worked as an informant and consultant for the FBI special agent Peter Burke (Tom DeKay). On a work-release program after serving time in prison, Neal tries to prove his worth by helping law enforcement take down some of the worst white-collar criminals in New York.

With a reboot in the works, it’s clear fans haven’t gotten enough of White Collar just yet and want to see more. The show, which also starred the late Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, and Hilarie Burton, has been dubbed as clever, with the chemistry between the leads the glue that holds the plot together.