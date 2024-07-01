Whether on film or TV, the crime genre is undeniably one of the most-watched genres. It captivates audiences with its disturbing narratives, often involving real mysteries unfolding before their eyes. When combined with the suspenseful narratives that thrillers provide, this niche category undoubtedly becomes one of the most engaging and is guaranteed to keep audiences glued to their screens.

Crime thrillers date back to some of the best film noirs of the Golden Age. Taking into account that countless captivating crime thriller movies have been released over time, we celebrate it by looking back at some of the best, ranking them, and analyzing what makes them so astounding, from the direction to the fantastic performances. From the emotionally draining Prisoners to the iconic The Silence of the Lambs, these are some of the best crime thriller films of all time.

10 'Prisoners' (2013)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

The arresting Prisoners includes one of the finest Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, and Hugh Jackman performances. The engrossing story focuses on a man who decides to take matters into his own hands following the disappearance of his daughter. As pressure mounts, the police attempt to pursue multiple leads.

Denis Villeneuve puts his incredible filmmaking gifts to show in this captivating neo-noir and does not disappoint in the slightest. Anchored by fantastic performances, the must-see Prisoners is an emotionally investing crime thriller for the universal themes of fatherhood and morality it deals with when depicting the central character's descent into desperation. It may not be everyone's favorite film, but it is a genuinely solid entry in the beloved category.

9 'Le Samouraï' (1967)

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

Jean-Pierre Melville's Le Samouraï portrays the intertwining paths of a professional hitman (Alain Delon in one of his best and most memorable roles) attempting to uncover who hired him for a job and then tried to have him killed. In the meantime, the Parisian police commissioner (François Périer) strives to apprehend him.

Any French New Wave enthusiast has likely heard of this French noir. Its iconic status is not only but also due to its incredible even if minimalistic storyline and characters, which manage to keep audiences entertained throughout. Perfectly paced and incredibly executed with immaculate visual style, Le Samouraï is a fascinating Franco-Italian production that has paved the way for many other influential media, ranking among the best crime thriller movies of all time.

8 'M' (1931)

Director: Fritz Lang

After putting out the groundbreaking science fiction trailblazer Metropolis, the German expressionist filmmaker Fritz Lang also provided audiences with one of the most remarkable crime mystery thrillers: M. The movie centers around the hunt for a child murderer and sees criminals join the pursuit when the police fail to do their job.

Because of the themes of child abduction and the flawed justice system at its center, M endures a relevant movie these days, making it a timeless picture in the genre. Its investing narrative, added to Peter Lorre's amazing performance, elevate the film — one of the earliest about serial killers — to new heights. M is a captivating film for many reasons, and its exceptional production is also at the top of the list.

7 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Set in the desert landscape of 1980 West Texas, No Country for Old Men stars Javier Bardem in a chilling, career-defining role and tells the story of a Vietnam war veteran (Josh Brolin) who stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande. In the meantime, Anton Chigurh (Bardem), a hitman, is sent to recover the money.

Exploring themes of conscience, justice, and morality, the Coen Brothers movie has become a substantial addition to the crime thriller genre, rapidly becoming a commercial and critical success and consequently taking home four awards at the 80th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Many fantastic elements make No Country For Old Men an outstanding crime thriller, ranging from its cinematography to its affecting performances.

6 'Se7en' (1995)

Director: David Fincher

Although the mind behind cult classics like Fight Club and Gone Girl, David Fincher's Seven (Se7en, stylized) endures, to many, the filmmaker's finest work today, and it is far from difficult to understand why. Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman play two detectives in this well-crafted crime thriller that depicts their quest to uncover the identity of a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

Fincher's movie is gritty and really disturbing, leaving a strong imprint on audiences' brains long after the credits roll. Although any fan of psychological thrillers has probably watched it by now, it is still worth suggesting it to audiences who may not be familiar with it yet (even if a bit unlikely at this point). What makes Fincher's movie so good is its chilling atmosphere, the acting performances, and the mind-bending plot with surprising twists.

5 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Director: Billy Wilder

Directed by the one and only classic filmmaker Billy Wilder, Double Indemnity tells the story of a Los Angeles insurance agent (Fred MacMurray) who is lured by a captivating housewife (Barbara Stanwyck) into a plot involving insurance fraud and murder, drawing the attention of his colleague, an insurance investigator.

Nominated for seven Academy Awards, Wilder's film is widely regarded as one of the best classic noirs of all time (and it is rumored Wilder himself seems to think so, too, and considers it one of his finest features to date). It would be impossible not to mention it when it comes to the crime thriller genre, especially considering how influential it was for upcoming films. Overall, Double Indemnity is well worth a watch, particularly if readers are fans of the Golden Age classics.

4 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has made several memorable movies by now, but the Christian Bale and Heath Ledger-led The Dark Knight remains one of his finest pictures. The second installment in the Nolanverse sees Batman forced to deal with his inner conflict and come face to face with a menace named The Joker, who is bound to cause chaos and wreak havoc in the city of Gotham.

Whether it is for Ledger's outstanding performance as the main antagonist — a role that defines his career and that was honored with an Oscar, even if after his tragic passing — or the genuinely absorbing screenplay, The Dark Knight is widely regarded as one of the best superhero films of all time. Nolan's is also, unsurprisingly, a fantastic crime thriller that meditates on chaos, justice, and corruption.

3 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in unforgettable roles, the critically and commercially successful The Silence of the Lambs (the fourth highest-grossing movie of its year worldwide) is based on Thomas Harris's 1988 novel of the same name, illustrating a young F.B.I. cadet's quest to catch a serial killer with the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer.

This classic must-see for horror and thriller enthusiasts has rightfully made it to this list. Jonathan Demme's haunting thriller is equal parts fascinating and terrifying, with the great acting efforts from its leads anchoring it. Its complex psychological aspects are surely part of what makes it such an unforgettable feature that stands the test of time today, remaining mandatory viewing for any fan of the genre.

2 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

So disturbing that some even classify it as horror, Memories of Murder endures one of the most remarkable efforts by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The crime thriller focuses on two detectives (Song Kang-ho and Kim Roi-ha) in a small Korean province in 1986 who attempt to unearth who is the unknown culprit behind the murder and sexual assault of multiple young women.

The fact that Memories of Murder is based on real-life killings makes it an even more haunting watch, but the sharply written screenplay, tone, and direction make it an unforgettable feature. It also played a huge part in helping establish the now Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho as the incredible filmmaker he is today. There is no doubt that this murder mystery thriller is an intense and gripping film that manages to keep viewers invested throughout.

1 'Le Trou' (1960)

Director: Jacques Becker

Jacques Becker's Le Trou is widely regarded as one of the greatest prison break films, and it's easy to see why. This 1960 movie features captivating black-and-white cinematography and centers around four long-term inmates who cautiously involve a new prisoner in their intricate prison escape plan. Meanwhile, distrust and uncertainty begin to emerge.

With great performances by Jean Keraudy, Michel Constantin, Marc Michel, and Philippe Leroy among others, Becker's adaptation of José Giovanni's 1957 book The Break is certainly mandatory viewing in the crime thriller genre, enduring a treasured watch all these years later. Carried out by its gritty realism and the tension it features, and featuring an incredible ending to match, Le Trou is a timeless and genuinely absorbing picture guaranteed to provide fans of the category with a fun time.

