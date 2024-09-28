Thriller movies are the cinematic equivalent of roller-coaster rides. Fascinating and adaptable, the genre isn't constrained to any specific type. Whether horror, action, drama or mystery, thrillers have remained an applicable and reliable form of entertainment since the beginning. Think of the all-time greats, from Psycho to Jaws: a good thriller raises heartbeats, builds suspense and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Thrillers are especially engaging when elements of crime are mixed into the narrative. Not only does it add another layer of tension and danger, it also keeps the story relatively grounded. After all, the real world has consequences and crime thrillers maintain focus on characters suffering those consequences. Recent examples have kept the subgenre thriving, even producing some all-time greats. These are the best crime thrillers of the past five years, ranked by how engaging, action-packed, and exhilarating they are. The ranking will only include movies released within the last five years, give or take a few months.

10 'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Ex-marine and hand-to-hand combat specialist Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) finds himself the victim of small-town corruption when the local police unlawfully seize his cousin's bail money. While attempting to exercise his rights and challenge the injustice, Terry clashes with police chief Sandy Burne (Don Johnson). Soon enough, Terry finds himself in a battle of wits against an entire police force that's covering up a history of malpractice.

Rebel Ridge is a sturdy and narratively robust crime thriller. Smart and consistently engaging and directed with near-surgical precision from Jeremy Saulnier, this is a must-watch new release for genre fans. Rebel Ridge simply would not have worked as well as it did if not for a magnificent performance from Pierre; he perfectly embodies the stoic yet reserved nature of a man holding back for everyone else's safety. Terry is one of the freshest takes on an action hero in a long while.

9 'Longlegs' (2024)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

Naturally gifted FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is assigned to investigate a series of unsolved murders believed to have been perpetrated by an elusive serial killer known only as Longlegs (Nicolas Cage). As Harker gets more involved, she realizes that these cases are not as cold as her agency believes, and every new clue discovered brings Harker closer to a horrifying truth rooted in her mysterious past.

While its marketing placed a heavy emphasis on horror, Longlegs can best be described as a crime thriller/mystery with elements of horror. For fans of classic crime thrillers such as The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en, Longlegs should satisfy and will almost definitely unsettle. Nicolas Cage turns in an especially deranged (yet ridiculously entertaining) performance as the titular serial killer. While Longlegs wears the skin of an arthouse horror effort, it's a brooding police procedural at its core.

8 'The Stranger' (2022)

Directed by Thomas M. Wright

A circumstantial conversation between two strangers on a bus leads to a sturdy friendship between Mark (Joel Edgerton) and Henry (Sean Harris). The latter is a rugged and damaged soul who finds comfort in the friendship of Mark. However, neither man is completely honest about who they really are, and eventually, their deepest secrets begin to surface.

Not only a massively underrated movie in its own right, The Stranger is an impressive genre movie that stands out as one of the best in recent memory. Edgerton and Harris both deliver career-best performances — the evolution of their friendship and what develops from it keeps the narrative rooted firmly in strong character writing. Like the best crime thrillers, The Stranger keeps the viewer guessing, delivering some shocking twists and indulging in a consistently grim atmosphere.

7 'The Killer' (2023)

Directed by David Fincher

A masterful assassin (Michael Fassbender) operates with a cold exactness that those in his profession must embrace. After failing to execute a contract, the private life of the assassin is threatened in a personal attack against him. Thus, the assassin places his employers in his crosshairs and begins the methodical takedown of an entire criminal empire.

It seems almost too obvious that a director as precise and meticulous as David Fincher would direct a crime thriller about a contract killer. Fassbender is fantastic in the role; his gaze is piercing and largely expressionless, but an inner monologue makes it clear that his sullen eyes act as a defensive barrier. The Killer is a surprisingly introspective and thoughtfully told hitman story. There's even a tinge of self-referential humor in this effective and strangely meditative crime thriller.

6 'Emily the Criminal' (2022)

Directed by John Patton Ford

Emily (Aubrey Plaza), like many unfortunate souls her age, is battling student debt and unable to find a steady job. With nowhere else to turn, Emily accepts a position as a "dummy buyer," purchasing goods with stolen credit cards provided by a shady criminal racket. Soon in over her head, Emily finds herself being pulled into the seedy underworld of Los Angeles where the consequences could prove deadly.

Plaza is a commanding force in this underappreciated, taut and energetic crime thriller. Emily the Criminal is as simple as the title is general, but that's not to say the movie isn't effective; some sequences in Emily the Criminal should only be described as nerve-racking. It's a briskly paced and well-constructed debut from director John Patton Ford that shouldn't be overlooked by genre enthusiasts or Plaza fans alike.

5 'To Catch a Killer' (2023)

Directed by Damián Szifron

Set in Baltimore, Maryland, New Year's Eve celebrations serve as the backdrop to a series of seemingly random killings that claim the lives of 17 people across multiple locations. Eleanor Falco (Shailene Woodley), an exceedingly bright yet troubled police officer, is brought into the investigation headed by FBI investigator Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn). Falco's knack for profiling provides healthy leads, but the closer they get to capturing the disturbed killer, the more dangerous he proves himself to be.

While not all aspects of its police procedural narrative are totally convincing, To Catch a Killer is still viscerally entertaining and well-acted. Woodley is a talent who has continuously proved herself as one of the industry's most versatile performers. With no shortage of compelling twists and turns, To Catch a Killer is an engaging watch that's suitably gritty. It doesn't do anything to reinvent the genre, but perhaps it never needed to.

4 'The Guilty' (2021)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a police officer who finds himself demoted to a 911 call operator position following problematic behavior. Baylor's morning takes a turn for the worse when he receives a call from a woman who claims she's been kidnapped. The situation is exceedingly time-sensitive and only grows more complex as it develops. Baylor must use every resource at his disposal to save the woman on the other end and perhaps save himself in the process.

Antoine Fuqua is a veteran director with a few solid projects under his belt (Training Day being a classic), and The Guilty is certainly one of his more understated successes. Taking place over a single morning and unfolding from entirely one location, The Guilty is an effective character exercise that works solely thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal's conviction. Time and time again, Gyllenhaal has proven himself as one of the greatest actors working today, and The Guilty functions as a showcase of that. A little slight on substance, maybe, but there's more than enough tension and thrills here to satisfy.

3 'The Outfit' (2022)

Directed by Graham Moore