Crimes Of Passion is a 1984 thriller directed by Ken Russell. Fresh off of Romancing The Stone and years before her infamous Jessica Rabbit, Kathleen Turner stars as Joanna Crane, a successful fashion designer who moonlights as sex worker China Blue. Alongside Turner are Psycho star Anthony Perkins as Reverend Peter Shayne, a wicked, voyeuristic preacher, and John Laughlin as Bobby Grady, a dissatisfied family man on the verge of divorce. When Bobby Grady picks up some surveillance work on behalf of Joanna's employer, he discovers her China Blue persona but keeps it to himself. Meanwhile, Reverend Peter Shayne flits between doing poppers at peepshows, preaching about sin outside said peepshows, and stalking Joanna as he insists upon "saving" her. Crimes Oo Passion is a thrilling, erotic, and often hilarious exploration of themes surrounding sex, vulnerability, and the dual lives we all lead.

'Crimes Of Passion' Explores Sex And Power

China Blue is a character who embodies several different personas — a Russian nesting doll of performative vulnerability. She crafts elaborate backstories for her clients. They're not only for the particular kink she's selling that night (pageant queens, brutal cops, and flight attendants) but they also serve the fantasy that all these men share: China Blue is some lost soul fresh off an abusive breakup or sexually violent childhood desperately walking the streets for money, and she needs them to save her. Whether any of these things are true or untrue is of little consequence. As the wicked Reverend Peter Shayne remarks to her with equal sympathy and derision, "You wear your anguish like a breakaway chastity belt."

These men come to her not just for whatever specific role-play or BDSM dynamics she performs, but to make themselves feel like heroes saving some poor, down-on-her-luck woman. But unlike a story like Pretty Woman, Joanna does not need the money she takes from her clients. If that much isn't obvious from her successful fashion career, a very telling scene towards the beginning of the film has her flippantly stick her gum in a $50 bill and discard it like it's nothing. The money exists as an emotional barrier between her and her clients. It whittles down interactions that, within the context of an actual relationship, would be deeply emotionally vulnerable, into a simple transaction.

Anthony Perkins' Reverend Peter Shayne Is a Creepy Predator

This hero complex her clients have is exemplified best in the character of Reverend Peter Shayne. Crass, hypocritical, and a little creepy, Shayne's pursuit of Joanna is relentless. Convinced that she is some damask reflection of himself that must be saved from the sinful ways of China Blue, he resorts to stalking her after being rejected. Unlike Bobby, who seeks a genuine emotional connection with Joanna, Shayne feels a sort of entitlement to Joanna's emotional vulnerability and true identity. Even without the actual physical violence Shayne commits, there's an emotional layer to his demands. He doesn't want to simply know objective facts about Joanna's daytime life, he wants a level of genuine emotional vulnerability he hasn't earned and Joanna doesn't want to share. Having someone see through a facade you've artfully constructed can feel as violating as if they'd torn your actual clothes off.

There's an abject menace to the character of Reverend Peter Shayne. He's reminiscent of characters like Hunchback of Notre Dame's Claude Frollo and Night of the Hunter's Reverend Harry Powell. Far more debauched himself, he proves to be quite the threat to Joanna's safety. His continual forays into sin do nothing to sway his interest in her China Blue persona. While the introduction of his eventually fatal "killer dildo," a sex toy with a sharp end, is initially comedic, the threat of it looms over the narrative as he stalks Joanna. "What are you gonna do? Fuck someone to death?" "Only the right woman." Perkins plays Shayne with a kind of nervous, manic energy that makes the character feel unpredictable, even if his eventual imprisonment of Joanna is clear from the start. His knuckles are white, fingers clutching at his bible as though he's afraid someone might rip it from his hands. He mutters a mix of prayers and vulgarity to himself. Even from his introduction, it's obvious Peter Shayne is as terrified someone will see through the facade he's built as Joanna. And this fear that permeates the very fabric of his being only serves to make him a more terrifying specter living at the edges of Joanna's life until one day he is not.

'Crimes Of Passion' Laces Its Erotica With Humor

Crimes Of Passion is also a deeply funny movie. A lot of the humor surrounds sex and can be quite juvenile, but in a way that only serves the characters and story itself. Bobby Grady's "human penis" act, a gag wherein he attaches two basketballs to his feet and spits milk like an ejaculating penis, is the exact humor you might expect from a teenage boy, but that's the point. Bobby Grady is stuck in a perpetual emotional adolescence that he only begins to leave after meeting China Blue. The Reverend Peter Shayne also gets a lot of lines that are funny to the audience, but very serious to him, including the infamous "Snatch can't fool me, Lord." And Kathleen Turner as China Blue is the funniest, most quick-witted among them.

A lot of the explicit sex and erotica of the film is inextricably tied up with the comedy. China Blue is certainly arousing as a sexy flight attendant, but it's hard not to laugh at the cheesy pun of "Although we may run out of Pan Am coffee, we'll never run out of T-W-A-T." Joanna's China persona is always like that. Her painted lips and husky voice wrap around little quips and jokes effortlessly. When she first meets the Reverend Peter Shayne, he implores her with a shaking voice and pleading eyes. "Do you recognize me, child?" to which she takes a drag off her cigarette with sultry affection "Sorry. I never forget a face. Especially when I've sat on it." Her humor is quick and dirty in a way that only works because she's got a voice like that. Anything and everything can be an innuendo the way she says it. And while on a comedy level that would work regardless of character, it feeds into the way Joanna uses her China Blue persona to shield herself from emotional intimacy. China Blue is funny specifically to distract from the harsh emotional reality of her life.

In a way, this parallels Bobby's humor too. His aforementioned "Human Penis" gag is performed for his wife and friends while he's in the midst of marital troubles. It's a gag he performs after his tired wife, Amy, begs him not to do a magic act, and she's visibly displeased by it. Bobby's inability to grow alongside his wife, and refusal to see the issues brewing in his marriage until it's too late, cause him to lose Amy. He's not a bad, or even insensitive, person. He knows something is wrong, he just can't parse out what. And he makes genuinely earnest attempts at communication with Amy — it's just too late. She's already been married to the emotionally immature Bobby for over a decade. Amy is simply too tired of their troubled marriage to wait for Bobby to mature as he begins to after meeting China Blue.

'Crimes of Passion' Is a Dark Comedy and Erotic Thriller Worth Revsiting

Crimes of Passion is artfully compassionate in how it delves into the lives and faults of its characters. There's a visual grittiness to the film, as everything is dirty and bathed in neon, but there's also an emotional grit to it too. While Bobby and Amy's marriage troubles might not be as thrilling as a fashion designer who moonlights as a sex worker evading an evil preacher, they're still written as interesting and real. Amy Grady, what little we get to see of her, is a woman dissatisfied with her life and uncertain how to move forward. A lesser film would have pit Amy and Joanna against each other in some way — perhaps implying that Joanna's outward sexuality as China Blue made her more appealing than the sexually uninterested and somewhat repressed housewife — but Crimes of Passion doesn't take that path. Bobby is even more desperate to make his marriage work after visiting China Blue than he was before.

He misses the emotional intimacy of sex with his wife — not the actual act itself. And Joanna, whether she's acting as China Blue or herself, is deeply troubled in her own right. The emotional intimacy she finds with Bobby terrifies her far more than being stalked by Reverend Peter Shayne. But, like with Joanna's China Blue persona, there's a comedy interwoven with drama at the center of the film. Even in the midst of Joanna's imprisonment, Shayne breaks out into song in a scene that is both hilarious and frightening to behold. Crimes of Passion is mostly an erotic thriller but it expertly balances some heavy themes with hilarious comedy.

