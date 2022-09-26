It's rare for a science-fiction movie to depict a futuristic setting that's idyllic or some kind of utopia. After all, a good story needs conflict to get most people interested and invested, and so by setting a sci-fi story in a world where all problems have been solved, you run the risk of not having any issues for the heroes to overcome, or any sort of battle that needs fighting.

While most science-fiction films will therefore feature futuristic worlds with problems that may be reminiscent of the issues we face today, the following 10 films go one step further. Each imagines a world - be it decades in the future, or maybe only a year or so - that deals with just as many issues surrounding crime as the present-day world, if not more. As such, they all offer fascinating and thought-provoking blends of the sci-fi and crime genre.

'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

David Cronenberg's latest film is an odd take on the dystopian genre. It's never exactly clear about how far in the future it's set, but does seem a while off. It's initially about a man who can regrow his organs, and puts on exhibitions where he has his organs harvested in front of a live audience.

Crimes of the Future, therefore, doesn't feel like much of a crime film initially, but the way the plot expands after its initial setup to a sprawling narrative filled with intrigue, mysterious individuals, and shady organizations feels distinctly like a film-noir; a genre that tends to include crime elements. The audience and protagonist are always a little behind what's really going on, and there's not always obvious heroes or villains. It's just a rotten, dying world that seems to chew up and spit out unfortunate souls at random. If it was intended to evoke an old-school film-noir mystery but in a dystopian future, that could explain why the word "crimes" is in the title.

'Minority Report' (2002)

Rather than portraying a crime-ravaged, futuristic society, Minority Report takes the imaginative approach of presenting a future where crimes can be predicted before they happen. This leads to arrests happening before a crime is committed, which saves the victims, but ends up punishing people who technically haven't performed a criminal act yet.

The film then becomes about the morality of such a practice, and going through all the new problems that humanity would have to face if it "fixed" the problem of crime by inventing a way to predict it. It therefore makes for a unique sort of sci-fi crime movie, and with fears about internet surveillance ramping up in recent years, its themes and story have arguably become even more relevant.

'Repo! The Genetic Opera' (2008)

Not only does Repo! The Genetic Opera combine science-fiction with crime elements, it also adds in healthy doses of horror and musical elements. In fact, it's so dedicated to being a musical where just about every line of dialogue is sung... still, that shouldn't be too surprising, given the word "opera" is right there in the title.

The plot involves a dark, futuristic world where a violent corporation all but runs the world, thanks to controlling all organ transplants in a dystopian setting where organ failure has become an epidemic. They essentially run their business the same way gangsters would, violently repossessing organs from clients who fail to pay them back in time. Paul Sorvino even plays the head of this corporation, and given he's perhaps best-known for playing the captain of a criminal crew in Goodfellas, it makes the crime connection even stronger.

'Strange Days' (1995)

Released in 1995 and set in 1999, Strange Days was never dramatically futuristic, but there's a definite sci-fi feel to its turn-of-the-millennium setting. The premise also involves disks that hold recorded memories and emotions, with Ralph Fiennes playing an ex-cop who gets wrapped up in a complex plot, after one such disk contains evidence of a possible crime.

It's another example of film-noir influencing sci-fi, and it does it well. The protagonist could have fit right at home in a 1940s or 1950s black-and-white movie about getting pulled into a conspiracy far out of his control. While the heavy 1990s aesthetic does ultimately age Strange Days a little, it still captures recognizably sci-fi concepts, and director Katherine Bigelow does a great job at keeping the main storyline engaging and fast-paced.

'Chappie' (2015)

Released six years after District 9 - a film that director Neil Blomkamp may never top - Chappie is a somewhat underrated blend of action, sci-fi, crime, and even some comedy, even if its attempts at concocting this unique genre cocktail do end up making the end product noticeably messy.

Chappie is about a robotic police officer (no, not that one) breaking free of his programming and learning human emotions, all the while being used by a gang of criminals to assist them in their crimes. It's a unique premise, merging crime and sci-fi well, and features some great scenes, even if it's ultimately quite flawed in certain areas.

'Dogora' (1964)

There's no way to put it mildly: Dogora is one strange film. The giant monster movies from the 1950s and 1960s that followed in the original Godzilla's wake often were, of course, but Dogora takes things even further than you might expect.

The giant monster of Dogora has an incredibly unique design that's somewhat reminiscent of deep-sea fish, and unlike most monsters from classic kaiju films, who were played by actors in rubber suits. And then instead of a human storyline where the main characters aim to stop or observe the monster, the main characters of Dogora spend much of the film wrapped up in performing a diamond heist. It's worth watching for those who actively seek out deep-cut giant monster movies, but probably won't have much appeal to others.

'Alphaville' (1965)

Image via Athos Films

Alphaville is an unusual film within Jean-Luc Godard's filmography. He usually made movies that combined comedy, drama, and romance, at least in his earlier, (slightly) less experimental years. Alphaville, however, is a futuristic detective story.

The plot doesn't even take place on Earth, as Alphaville - the film's setting - is a city on another planet, and one where love and other deep human emotions have been outlawed. The detective (quite expectedly) uncovers a deep, confounding conspiracy, and struggles to get to the bottom of it. Some viewers may also struggle, too, when it comes to keeping up with the film and what it's trying to say, but its cold tone and unique take on the mystery genre could well make it appealing and intoxicating for others.

'Face/Off' (1997)

A gloriously wild movie that features Nicolas Cage and John Travolta going all out in front of the camera, and John Woo doing the same behind it, Face/Off takes the sci-fi idea of flawless face transplants (that can allow you to effectively steal someone's identity) and spins it into a crazy, endlessly fun action movie.

Beyond the face transplants and an unusually high-tech prison, there's not much about it that screams sci-fi, but it's enough. Similarly, the crime elements are a little underplayed, but much of the film does involve the hero (disguised as the villain) infiltrating the villain's criminal gang. First and foremost, it's an action movie, but it's an action movie that's certainly elevated by those sci-fi and crime elements.

'Dark City' (1998)

Dark City takes place in such a distant future that it's often unrecognizable, compared to our present. And given the main character struggles with remembering his past - all the while trying to survive in a city with no sun, run by telekinetic beings who harvest human souls - he too struggles to find things that are familiar.

It takes the basics of a film-noir and pushes them far into the future, to the point where Dark City almost feels like a fantasy film. It's an example of film-noir taken to its logical extreme, and has a haunting, surreal atmosphere that sticks with you long after it's over.

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Perhaps the quintessential example of a detective/film-noir storyline transplanted to the future is still 1982's Blade Runner. Though its story about one futuristic cop tasked with tracking down a group of escaped replicants is set in 2019, it still manages to feel futuristic when watched in 2022.

It's morally gray and visually dark, but the world it creates is a compelling one, and the questions it raises about human nature, freedom, and societal inequality remain thought-provoking and relevant. It's clear why Blade Runner endures as a classic, and few films meld science-fiction with crime as perfectly as it does.

