Crimes of the Future marks the long-awaited return of acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg, who has written and directed the sci-fi horror that straddles the line between arthouse and grizzly exploitation and deals with themes of celebrity, environmental destruction, and human evolution. The movie stars Viggo Mortensen as a performance artist who can grow new organs, which his partner removes in front of a live audience, drawing the attention of government agencies and underground cults in the process.

Cronenberg’s return to cinema after eight years, Crimes of the Future has received strong reviews, especially for its performances. Keep reading below for a cast and character guide for what is sure to be one of the most polarizing movies of the year.

Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser

Image via Neon

Viggo Mortensen stars as Saul Tanser, a performance artist who through “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome” can grow new organs within his body. His partner in life and art, Caprice, tattoos and later removes these neo-organs to the applause of a live audience and the alarm of government officials.

Ever since making his debut as an Amish farmer in Peter Weir’s Witness, Mortensen has created a career taking on daring and provocative roles, while also venturing into more mainstream fare. Stringing together a succession of strong performances throughout the ‘90s with roles in The Indian Runner, Carlito’s Way, and The Prophecy, Mortensen became a worldwide name with his role as Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Mortensen would go on to be an in-demand leading man, scoring Oscar nominations for Green Book, Captain Fantastic, and Eastern Promises, the latter among several collaborations with director David Cronenberg including A History of Violence and A Dangerous Method.

Lea Seydoux as Caprice

Image Via Neon

Lea Seydoux stars as Caprice, Saul’s partner who removes his newly grown organs using an autopsy contraption in front of an equally fascinated and repulsed live audience as part of their performance art show.

French actress Seydoux first came to attention after receiving awards and acclaim for her performance in The Beautiful Person. Hollywood came calling with roles in Inglourious Basterds, Midnight in Paris, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. It would be her role in Blue is the Warmest Colour that gave Seydoux widespread acclaim, including winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Seydoux’s star rose further with international audiences with her role as Madeleine Swann in the James Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die.

Kristen Stewart as Timlin

Image via Neon

Kristen Stewart stars as Timlin, an investigator with the National Organ Registry, a government agency that has taken a particular interest in Saul. Timlin becomes enamored with Saul and his gruesome performance, even at one point stating that “surgery is the new sex.”

One of the most popular actresses working today, Stewart first came to the attention of movie audiences as the daughter of Jodie Foster's character in the David Fincher-directed thriller Panic Room. It would be her role as Bella in the Twilight series, however, that propelled Stewart into worldwide super stardom, starring alongside Robert Pattinson in five Twilight films. Stewart has since gone on to star in both big-budget films such as Snow White and the Huntsman and Charlie’s Angels, as well as independent movies with respected auteurs such as Oliver Assayas' Clouds of Sils Maria and Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women. Stewart received an Oscar nomination for her performance as Princess Diana in the Pablo Larrain-directed Spencer.

Don McKellar as Wippet

Image via CBC Gem

Don McKellar stars as Wippet, an investigator with the National Organ Registry, a government agency charged with ensuring that human evolution doesn’t proceed without the proper governance. Wippet becomes fascinated with Saul’s new organ growth and subsequent live-show removals and the celebrity that comes with it.

A prolific and respected Canadian character actor and filmmaker, McKellar broke into the Canadian film industry with his award-nominated performances in the Bruce McDonald films Roadkill and Highway ’61. McKellar received further acclaim for his directorial debut Last Night, which starred Sandra Oh, Sarah Polley, and Crimes of the Future's director David Cronenberg. McKellar won a Tony Award for his musical The Drowsy Chaperone and received the Order of Canada in 2016.

Scott Speedman as Lang Dotrice

Image via TNT

Scott Speedman stars as Lang Dotrice, the scruffy leader of an underground survivalist cult who is often found lurking in the shadows eating a mysterious purple candy bar. He desperately wants Saul and Caprice to do a live autopsy of his dead son for reasons nefarious and disturbed.

Canadian actor Speedman first came to recognition in the JJ Abrams-produced TV series Felicity as the love interest to Keri Russell’s title character. Speedman achieved further mainstream success in the Underworld movie series as Michael, a tortured medical student and werewolf who finds himself in the middle of a centuries-old war between vampires and lycanthropes. After receiving attention in the horror movie The Strangers and the indie dramedy Barney’s Version, Speedman returned to TV in the action series Last Resort, while also receiving critical acclaim for his roles in Animal Kingdom and Grey’s Anatomy.

Welket Bungué as Detective Cope

Image via Kussa Productions

Welket Bungué stars as Detective Cope, a cop from the New Vice Unit who is on the hunt for Lang Dotrice. His investigation leads him to Saul, and the pair continuously meet in secret.

A Portuguese-Guinean actor, Bungué began his career in the theater before appearing in several TV series and short films, the latter of which he was the director, writer, and star of. Bungué broke through with his performance as an immigrant in Germany in Berlin Alexanderplatz, for which he received several nominations. Bungué’s role in Crimes of the Future is his highest-profile appearance yet.