'Crimes of the Future' will be released in theaters on June 3.

Neon has debuted a particularly gory new poster for director David Cronenberg’s “meditation on human evolution,” Crimes of the Future. The sci-fi horror movie will premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, where it’ll compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Crimes of the Future marks Cronenberg’s return to body horror, the genre with which he is perhaps most synonymous. The new poster comes after we’ve already seen trailers and other promotional material for the film, and features Viggo Mortensen’s character laying on an organ-like bed, undergoing a medical procedure.

Mortensen gets above-title-treatment on the poster, alongside Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, who — and billing nerds will appreciate this — gets the “and” credit. Bold letters at the top of the poster declare that Crimes of the Future is, indeed, the new film “from the mind of David Cronenberg.”

Image via NEON

RELATED: 'Crimes of the Future': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Cronenberg and Mortensen have had a long and successful creative partnership. They previously worked together on films such as A History of Violence (2005), Eastern Promises (2007), and A Dangerous Method (2011). Each of these came during Cronenberg’s drama era, which was great, but not quite as bonkers as his early films such as Videodrome (1983), The Fly (1986), and even Crash (1996).

The filmmaker said in a recent interview with Deadline that he expects walk-outs in the first five minutes of the Cannes screening for Crimes of the Future, which is a fun way to promote your movie. In his own words:

“There are some very strong scenes. I mean, I’m sure that we will have walkouts within the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of that. Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people, and that there’ll be a lot of walkouts. Some guy said that he almost had a panic attack.”

This isn’t going to be Cronenberg’s first rodeo at Cannes. He previously won the Special Jury Prize for Crash, although that was a controversial episode in itself. He later competed for the Palme d’Or with Cosmopolis, starring Robert Pattinson.

Crimes of the Future will be released in theaters on June 3. You can get a better look at the new poster down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Crimes of the Future:

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission–to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff Face Post-College Uncertainty

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rahul Malhotra (333 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe