Lovers of body horror will be happy to know David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future just got a new disturbing red band trailer. Crimes of the Future will be the first film directed by Cronenberg since 2014’s Maps to the Stars, and his first original script since 1999’s eXistenZ, reason enough to make us all pretty excited about the body horror master's return to the big screen.

The new trailer presents us with Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrity who uses his body as a canvas and performs shows where people can witness the metamorphosis of his internal organs. And if this premise sounds too disturbing for you, be warned that the imagery used by Cronenberg is even more nerve-wracking. Set in a not-so-distant future, Crime of the Future takes place in a moment in time when humans can freely alter their bodies without feeling pain, modeling new organs and using surgery as a new form of sexual interaction. In the trailer, Saul volunteers himself to find the limits of manipulating the flesh, hoping to figure out just how much we can change from ourselves before we stop being human.

The trailer is filled with grotesque images of lumps of flesh and bone being attached to Saul’s body as extensions or as intentional deformities of his guts. In the trailer, Cronenberg is also determined to show all the steps of the bloody process of cutting Saul open, using tubes to penetrate his skin, and overall just destroying his body to put it back together in a new way. So get ready for more urban legends about people getting out of the theater throwing up. Although, if the trailer is already this disturbing, the stories might be true this time around.

Crimes of the Future star-studded cast also includes Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Scott Speedman (You), Tanaya Beatty (Yellowstone), Nadia Litz (Big Muddy), Yorgos Karamichos (The Durrells), Yorgos Pirpassopoulos (Beckett), Welket Bungué (Berlin Alexanderplatz), Don McKellar (Blindness), and Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice). The film is produced by Serendipity Point Films and Neon, who recently produced Possessor, the directorial debut from Brandon Cronenberg, David Cronenberg’s son.

Later this month, Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. After that, the film will open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 3, expanding to the rest of the country on June 10. Check out the new red band trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Crimes of the Future:

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their

