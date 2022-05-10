Sound the alarms and steel your gut, David Cronenberg is back! He was responsible for some of the most creative, inspiring, disgusting films of the 1980s including The Fly, Scanners, and Videodrome. Cronenberg’s name became synonymous with blood, brilliance, and body horror. His early works used sex and violence as a means of questioning humanity's relationship to technology and ourselves. He later broke free of his science-fiction cocoon to deliver drama as only David Cronenberg could. Dead Ringers, Crash, A History of Violence, and Eastern Promises, the list is too long to complete. David Cronenberg hasn’t had a film hit theaters since 2014’s Maps to the Stars. Nearly 80 now, the master of morose cinema returns with a reimagining of one of his first features, Crimes of the Future. For everything, we know about Crimes of the Future including the cast, concept, release date, and more, check out the breakdown below.

Image via NEON

Related:'Crimes of the Future': David Cronenberg's First Movie in a Decade Gets Release Date

Is There a Trailer for Crimes of the Future?

The red band trailer depicts people willfully accepting and performing home surgery on one another whilst discussing the transcended state of the era. The description that accompanies the trailer says:

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice , Saul Tenser , celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission–to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

What is Crimes of the Future About?

Image via NEON

Crimes of the Future follows humanity as we further divorce ourselves from our natural place in the world. Our relationship with technology alters our life so extensively that even human biology must change as well. This limitless world sees the erosions of modern concepts concerning life, beauty, intimacy, and humanity.

Following the film’s acceptance into the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Cronenberg spoke about Crimes of the Future alongside the announcement, saying:

Crimes of the Future is a meditation on human evolution. Specifically – the ways in which we have had to take control of the process because we have created such powerful environments that did not exist previously. [The movie] is an evolution of things I have done before. Fans will see key references to other scenes and moments from my other films. That’s a continuity of my understanding of technology as connected to the human body. Technology is always an extension of the human body, even when it seems to be very mechanical and non-human…

The 1970 iteration of Crimes of the Future concerns a womanless world set in 1997. All the adult women were killed off by a plague related to contaminated cosmetic products. There is still a man capable of growing new organs, but it seems that's where most of the similarities end between the two. The new Crimes of the Future is also nearly twice as long as Cronenberg's earlier iteration, which barely tops an hour. The two seem drastically disparate, so for the few who have seen the original, expect a wholly different experience on this trip to the future.

Who is in Crimes of the Future?

Image via NEON

Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings), Aragorn himself, is the performance artist Saul Tenser. Tenser is the dispenser of new organs following his development of Accelerated Evolution Syndrome. While publicly, he uses his new abilities as a means of facilitating his performance art, privately Saul is disconcerted by what’s happening inside him. Mortensen and Cronenberg previously teamed up for A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and A Dangerous Method. In 2021, Mortensen teased his upcoming project with the iconic director, saying,

"We do have something in mind. It's something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he's refined it, and he wants to shoot it. [...] I would say, without giving the story away, he's going maybe a little bit back to his origins."

Crimes of the Future is just one of several movies Mortensen is expected to star in 2022. He’s also slated to star in Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, and he’s reteaming with Lisandro Alonso (Jauja) on Eureka.

Léa Seydoux (Spectre) stars as Caprice. Caprice is the scalpel of the surgical performances put on by Saul. After starring in five features last year including The French Dispatch and No Time to Die, Seydoux continues working with some of the most creative and visionary directors in media by teaming with David Cronenberg.

Kristen Stewart (Twilight ) is credited as Timlin, the National Organ Registry investigator tracking Tenser’s performative operations. From the trailer, she seems intimately obsessed with his metamorphosis. Stewart recently received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer. Check out where her Oscar-nominated performance ranks among her other stellar outings throughout her 20-plus-year career.

Scott Speedman is featured as Lang Daughtery. Daughtery’s role in the picture is unclear. Speedman may not share the household name factor of the previously named performers, but horror fanatics celebrate him thanks to his roles in The Strangers and the Underworld franchise.

Tanya Beatty (Yellowstone), Denise Capezza (Baby), and Don McKellar (eXistenZ) are also featured in Cronenberg’s newest picture.

When and How to Watch Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future will debut at the Cannes Film Festival, running from May 17 to May 28. French Audiences get an earlier look at the picture thanks to a late May release date–May 25–but the film will get a limited release a week before it drops in theaters everywhere on June 10.

Related:David Cronenberg Returns with ‘Crimes of the Future,’ a Futuristic Sci-Fi Film Starring Viggo Mortensen

Will Crimes of the Future be Available on Streaming Services?

Image via NEON

Crimes of the Future won’t be coming to streaming services until after its theatrical run. With Neon attached as the distributor, Crimes of the Future will likely head to Hulu, Shudder, or AMC+ following its exit from theaters.

For more Cronenberg carnage, check out Collider’s breakdown of his top 10 movies across his more than sixty-year career. See which of his masterworks made the best Science-Fiction horror movies of the 1980s, and don’t forget about Crime of the Future coming to theaters everywhere on June 10.

Why 'Videodrome' Is David Cronenberg's Most Prescient Masterpiece

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Drake Lupton (41 Articles Published) Drake Lupton is a feature writer who loves movies, games, music, comic books, sports, and esports. He has had the privilege to write about games and esports for separate publications, but he's thrilled to contribute to the conversations surrounding film and television happening at Collider. He encourages anyone looking for something to watch to follow his Twitter account for near-constant chronicling of recently visited cinema. More From Drake Lupton

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe