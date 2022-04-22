In what can only be dubbed a super interesting release strategy, body horror auteur David Cronenberg's first movie in ten years, Crimes of the Future, is set for theatrical release less than a month after it bows at its glitzy competition premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

After the initial trailer teased exactly what we might expect of a Cronenberg picture — Blood! Guts! Discomforting sound design! Weird alien-ish contraptions making mince of human flesh! — distributor NEON has officially set a date in New York and Los Angeles for June 3. It'll expand wide a week later, on June 10.

In an official statement, Cronenberg teased a little more of what we can expect from his latest movie, which stars Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, and Viggo Mortensen. He wrote:

“Crimes of the Future is a meditation on human evolution. Specifically – the ways in which we have had to take control of the process because we have created such powerful environments that did not exist previously. [The movie] is an evolution of things I have done before. Fans will see key references to other scenes and moments from my other films. That’s a continuity of my understanding of technology as connected to the human body. Technology is always an extension of the human body, even when it seems to be very mechanical and non-human…”

Image via NEON

RELATED: 'Crimes of the Future' Trailer: David Cronenberg Goes Back to His Roots

In a February 2021 interview with GQ, Mortensen teased that he'd been working on a project with Cronenberg — which we now, obviously, know to be Crimes of the Future — saying that:

"Yes, we do have something in mind. It's something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he's refined it, and he wants to shoot it. [...] I would say, without giving the story away, he's going maybe a little bit back to his origins."

The film’s cast also includes Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamichos, and Yorgos Pirpassopoulos. Here's the official synopsis for Crimes of the Future:

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner, Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

Crimes of the Future opens in New York and LA on June 3, and in wide release on June 10.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Review: An Epic Cinematic Experience With Great Performances and Stunning Visuals

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack King (282 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe