As acclaimed director David Cronenberg’s new sci-fi thriller Crimes of the Future approaches its theatrical premiere, we were presented with some clips that delve a little further into the film’s mythology. The movie has an early debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and the clips hail from the event. In the futuristic story, humans have evolved to the point of their bodies adapting to realities and problems we ourselves created – and this greatly changes the perspective of human existence, as well as the way we relate to each other.

The three clips are centered around Viggo Mortensen’s character Saul Tenser, a celebrity performance artist who shakes up society by deciding to star in a daring production that showcases the metamorphosis of his internal organs. And that’s hardly the weirdest part. The clips also suggest that Saul is greatly admired by at least one group of individuals, including a seemingly obsessed Timlin (Kristen Stewart), who tries to… seduce him? Well, she does put her finger inside his mouth, but not in a sexy, 2022 kind of way.

Léa Seydoux’s character Caprice, who is Saul’s partner, seems like a no-BS woman who has very little patience for the performance artist’s admirers. She’s also part of the surgery show, and by the looks of it she’s the one who controls the sarcophagus-like machine that makes the spectacle possible – also, she shows no emotion while doing it, even though people seem to think that “surgery is the new sex."

Crimes of the Future is a return to form for Cronenberg. In the last few years, the director has helmed some powerful, philosophical, and acclaimed films like A History of Violence and Cosmopolis, but some fans missed the particular style Cronenberg became known for in modern classics like The Fly and Videodrome. With this new title, the “yuck” factor and body horror is brought back in a story that seems to be all kinds of weird.

The movie has an early premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and then it debuts in New York and LA theaters on June 3. A week later, on June 10, Crimes of the Future opens nationwide.

You can watch the three clips below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

