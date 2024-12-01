Before they went on to direct industry-changing blockbusters and win Academy Awards, Sam Raimi and brothers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen were a group of budding filmmakers looking to infiltrate Hollywood with their idiosyncratic voices. Although we take their vision for granted now, their hybrid of grisly violence and pitch-black zany humor was a radical convergence of styles and tones for mainstream entertainment. Developing a professional bond early in their careers, the Coens' debut film, Blood Simple, was aided by Raimi's influence, and the same goes for Raimi's feature film arrival, The Evil Dead, which saw Joel Coen serving as an assistant to the director. It was only inevitable that these creative geniuses would team up for a bold, outlandish genre movie that meshed all their varying interests into one vision. Directed by Raimi and written by the Coens, Crimewave is a total mess, but it's indebted to distinct visionaries, even if all parties would rather pretend it didn't exist.

Sam Raimi and the Coen Brothers Combine Their Sensibilities in 'Crimewave'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Even the most avid followers of Raimi and the Coen Brothers might be oblivious to Crimewave's existence, despite, on paper, the film sounding like an exciting proposition. Decades later, both figures would climb the highest mountains of the art form. Raimi would direct the revolutionary Spider-Man trilogy, and the Coens later earned multiple Oscars for their work on Fargo and the Best Picture-winning No Country for Old Men. Before their apexes, their careers hit a bump in the road due to the fiasco known as Crimewave.

The 1985 slapstick-crime-horror film, starring Raimi's close friend and collaborator, Bruce Campbell, follows a pair of cartoonish contract killers who terminate the owner of a burglar alarm company and stalk the partner who hired them for the assassination. The plot, consisting of homages to film noir, Alfred Hitchcock, The Three Stooges, and B-movies, takes a myriad of twists and turns. The film also follows bizarre situations involving a nebbish man, Victor Ajax (Reed Birney), entangled in a murderous plot while pursuing his love interest, Nancy (Sheree J. Wilson).

The Failure of 'Crimewave' and Sam Raimi's Frustrating Experience Making the Film

Close

Rather than focusing on one focused homage, Raimi and the Coens opted to hurl all their influences at once on the page and screen, leading to the gobsmacking folly that is this film. Although their tastes and sensibilities often align, the mix between Raimi's lurid slapstick with the Coens' pulpy noir amounts to an incohesive mess, and the film is so sprawling in its homages that it creates a jarring viewing experience. Even in Raimi's most compromised films, notably the studio-interfered Spider-Man 3, his voice as a director is always evident. However, Crimewave was a case of too many cooks in the kitchen, which, in the end, created an empty vision. The effort is there, especially in the slapstick sequences and garish image-making, but all parties are just playing out of tune. Because of its gonzo spirit and unbridled energy in its genre sampling, Crimewave has developed a minor cult status, but nothing at the level of the Evil Dead trilogy. Still, because of its vibrant set designs and gags, the film should keep viewers engaged.

Spider-Man 3 was not the first instance where Sam Raimi lost control of his film, as Crimewave ultimately became a product of studio control, leading to an experience he wished he could eliminate from his memory. "I can't look at it. It's so painful," Raimi told Empire. His "awful" experience was topped off by losing his editing privileges in post-production by the studio. Since its release, Bruce Campbell has viewed the film as a harsh but valuable lesson in learning from failure. "There's a part of me that's very glad that movie just disappeared," Campbell said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. He partially blamed the film's failure on the incompatible relationship between indie free-spirits in himself and Raimi clashing with mainstream Hollywood producers, describing the constant turmoil on set as a wake-up call for the perils of studio filmmaking. Although he's proud of all the blood, sweat, and tears poured into Crimewave, he ultimately chalks up the film as a "lesson about abject failure," as he wrote in his memoir, If Chins Could Kill.

While Sam Raimi would prefer that everyone forget about it, Crimewave holds a special place in the director's catalog. A quintessential sophomore slump film, Crimewave demonstrates Raimi's growing pains while also planting the seeds for his future work. Just two years later, Evil Dead II would be released and become the definitive Raimi film, which featured a refined version of his infusion of slapstick and grisly horror. Raimi's dark sense of humor showcased in Crimewave was fully realized to macabre degrees in Army of Darkness and Drag Me to Hell. As they say, failure paves the way to success, and without Crimewave, maybe we wouldn't get that iconic Doc Ock surgery massacre scene.

Crimewave is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon Prime