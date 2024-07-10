The Big Picture Emilia Clarke to star as armed robber in Prime Video's Criminal, adapting graphic novel series by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

Emilia Clarke has found her next project, according to Variety. The Secret Invasion star has been cast in Criminal, the upcoming Prime Video television series that will adapt the graphic novels created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. The unpredictable world of Criminal focuses on interlocked crime stories that bring together the extensive list of characters trying to survive in a dangerous world. Emilia Clarke will portray Mallory, a resourceful armed robber who can outsmart anything that stands in her way. The character will be involved in a romantic affair with Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), another member of her dangerous heist crew.

The cast of Criminal will also include Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins and John Hawkes. Hunnam recently starred as Kai in Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire. Zack Snyder's space opera introduced audiences to an unpredictable political landscape, where a young warrior tries to change the fate of the galaxy. When it comes to Criminal, Hunnam will step into the shoes of Leo Patterson. Back when the graphic novels by Brubaker and Phillips were published starting in 2006, the intent of the story was to show how cliché premises of the genre would develop under a realistic setting.

Emilia Clarke is known around the world for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. While the character might've been killed in the final season of the successful HBO television adaptation, the legacy of her ancestry is currently being explored every week in House of the Dragon. Last summer, the performer was seen as G'iah in Secret Invasion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series that dealt with shape-shifters trying to take over the Earth. When not starring in huge franchises based on popular intellectual property, Clarke takes the time to appear in wholesome romantic comedies, such as Last Christmas and The Pod Generation.

From the Mind of Ed Brubaker

Not only did Ed Brubaker write the graphic novels the television series will be based on, but he will also work on Criminal as a co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside Jordan Harper. Sean Phillips, who illustrated the graphic novels, will also be serving as an executive producer for the series. Over the course of his admirable career, Ed Brubaker has worked on comic titles such as Batman, Captain America and Daredevil. Brubaker will continue to expand the legacy of his work through Criminal, while Prime Video looks for a new hit right as The Boys approaches its final season.A release date hasn't been set for Criminal. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.