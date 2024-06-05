The Big Picture Logan Browning will star as Jenny, an Internal Affairs detective with a unique personality in the upcoming Prime Video series Criminal.

The show is based on the Criminal graphic novel series, aiming to present classic crime genre clichés with a sense of realism.

Directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, known for Captain Marvel, will helm the first four episodes.

Logan Browning has found her next project, and according to Deadline, the performer has been cast in a regular role for Criminal. The Prime Video adaptation brings the graphic novel created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips to the small screen. Browning was recently heard as the voice of Onyx in Young Justice: Phantoms and as the adult version of Penny Proud in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. In Criminal, she'll play Jenny, an Internal Affairs detective with a unique personality.

The Criminal comics made their debut in 2006, with the purpose of taking classic crime genre clichés and presenting them with a sense of realism. The last story related to that particular universe was published in 2018, five years before Prime Video announced that they had acquired the rights to produce a television adaptation based on the title. In the upcoming project, Logan Browning's character will be trained by Leo (Charlie Hunnam), making them a very capable duo in order to solve the cases they will be presented with once the show debuts.

The cast of Criminal will also include Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins and Kadeem Hardison. Arjona delivered a career-changing performance when she appeared as Bix Caleen in Andor, the Star Wars television prequel that followed Diego Luna's character from Rogue One. Jenkins was recently featured as the voice of the Art Teacher in IF, John Krasinki's movie about a world where a select number of people are able to see everyone's imaginary friends running around. The performers' roles in Criminal haven't been disclosed by the streaming platform. Time will tell how these new faces will relate to Leo and Jenny's journey, as the Prime Video adaptation comes one step closer to becoming a reality.

Who Is Directing 'Criminal'?

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, the directors behind the first Captain Marvel movie, have been confirmed to helm the first four episodes of Criminal. Their experience with high-budget productions involving big action sequences make them the perfect candidates to direct the introduction of the Prime Video adaptation to audiences. After helming Carol Danver's (Brie Larson) origin story, the duo worked on Freaky Tales, a drama that depicted four interconnected stories based on real events that took place in 1987. Fleck and Boden are ready to bring their own vision of Leo and Jenny's story to life.

A release date for Criminal hasn't been set by Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.