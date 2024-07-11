The Big Picture Luke Evans joins the star-studded cast of Criminal as Tracy Lawless, a man torn between his family's outlaw life and the military.

The series is also set to star Emilia Clarke, Charlie Hunnam and Adria Arjona.

The Criminal adaptation on Prime Video is based on the comic series by Ed Brubaker.

The Criminal television adaptation coming from Prime Video continues to gather an impressive amount of talent, and Luke Evans is the latest star to join the list. The Our Son performer will appear in the show as Tracy Lawless, a man pushed out of the outlaw life of his family at a young age. The character is given the chance of either going to prison or joining the military, and when he's finally a part of the Army, Tracy becomes a star. But even if he has found a more productive way of spending his time, he'll need to confront his nature as Lawless in Criminal.

As production keeps going on the set of Criminal, Prime Video continues to announce new cast members for the series constantly. In recent weeks, Emilia Clarke, Charlie Hunnam and Richard Jenkins have all been confirmed to be a part of the project. Clarke was seen last summer as G'iah in Secret Invasion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series about a group of shape-shifting aliens attempting to take over the planet. And while the Game of Thrones star was busy fighting against other Skrulls, Charlie Hunnam appeared in Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire. The stage has been set for the world of Criminal to come to life on the screen thanks to Prime Video.

The original Criminal graphic novels were created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. The creative duo will be serving as executive producers on the television adaptation of their work, with Brubaker also working as a co-showrunner alongside Jordan Harper. Brubaker is famous in the comic book industry for working in books such as Batman, Captain America and Daredevil. The artists will finally be able to see Criminal making the jump from the page to the screen, in what could turn out to be Prime Video's next big comic book hit after The Boys.

What Is 'Criminal' About?

The Criminal graphic novels were written with the purpose of placing common premises of the crime genre in realistic settings. The characters of the comic books grow up in the fictional Center City while following the narrative of two different generations of crime families. Luke Evans is also known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast and Murder Mystery, but the tone of Criminal will force him to show a different side of his acting talents. Time will tell if his performance as Tracy Lawless could be considered one of his best.

A release date for Criminal hasn't been set by Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.