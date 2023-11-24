Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Criminal Code.

Created by Heitor Dhalia, Netflix’s latest Portuguese crime thriller Criminal Code follows a team of investigators centred around strong-headed lone wolf detective Benício (Rômulo Braga) and his new partner Suellen (Maeve Jinkings) who are on the hunt for perpetrators of a big heist near the Paraguayan and Brazilian border. Taking inspiration from a real-life heist (known as the "robbery of the century") that took place in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, in 2017, Criminal Code blends reality with fiction to present a captivating thriller that explores the underbelly of organized crime in Brazil. The Netflix series teases numerous threads through the 8-episode season, leaving quite a lot on the plate of the viewers as they head towards the point where everything converges in an action-packed explosion. Just by virtue of the insane amount of things happening at the same time, it may even become difficult to comprehend the ending of this dramatically action-packed thriller, necessitating a revisit to the crucial elements of its climax.

Originally titled DNA Do Crime, Criminal Code centers around the organized world of crime thriving as a result of the fluid border shared between the Latin American countries of Paraguay and Brazil. Detective Benício is pulled into the mess after his trusted partner, Santos, is killed during a planned prison break in Foz Penitentiary. Motivated by the thirst for revenge, Benício decides to get his hands dirty and find the ones responsible for the death of his partner. But soon, the street-smart detective discovers that the prison break was only a small piece in a larger puzzle of heists and bank robberies being carried out across the border of the two countries by gangs in a combined effort. In his endeavor, Benício is joined by Suellen, who’s returning from a maternal break. In a rare scenario, Benício fits well with Suellen who shares a similar passion for police field work, to the extent that it takes a toll on her family life, as seen later in the series.

Who Was Behind the Heists in 'Criminal Code'?

Multiple robberies were being conducted by a criminal gang known as The Organization. Their modus operandi involved using a larger number of gang members to create planned distractions and then swiftly carrying out the robbery before leaving the sight without any trail. During one such robbery, Benício and Suellen’s unorthodox way of working leads them straight to the jackpot when they intercept a group of gang members fresh from a heist. Consequently, the police not only arrested a few suspicious members but also collected crucial evidence about the robberies, leaving unconnected dots between multiple crimes carried out in various parts of Paraguay and Brazil. It’s the presence of a member of The Organization named Soulless (Thomás Aquino) that helps Benício connect the dots between the breakout at the penitentiary and a big heist carried out at the safehouse of a security company known as Proguard.

The initial arrests put Benício and Suellen at the helm of the investigation under the close supervision of their boss, Rossi. The others on the team include Moreira (Guilherme Silva), a cop who’s rumored to have infiltrated the Organization (the only one to achieve the feat), and the forensic genius Yuri (Giovanni di Lorenzi). When Benício and Suellen end up finding the base of the members who were involved in one of the many robberies, Yuri plays a pivotal role in introducing the crucial use of DNA evidence to connect various crimes, which were previously believed to be independent events. Moreira uses his connections within the criminal world to find more evidence of the crimes, revealing some surprising details about the perpetrators.

Who Is the Ambassador?

It is revealed that there is another key player, known as the Ambassador, who holds great power on the Paraguayan side of the border. Operating from his prison cell in Paraguay, the Ambassador, who’s Brazilian, put up great resistance against the activities of the Organization, keeping the rival criminal collective under check. The resulting chaos from the war between the two organized crime collectives led to a peace treaty. As a result of the deal, Soulless was tasked by the Organization to gather a huge amount of money, urgently. Consequently, Soulless spearheaded the prison break in Brazil to gather members for his planned heist across the border in Paraguay, three months later. Unfortunately, the plan did not go well for Soulless as he ended up losing a large amount of money in the ensuing chaos, forcing him to join hands with another Organization member, Roleta (Ramon Brant), for a planned attempt. But again, Soulless loses the trust of his team and the plan fails, leaving Soulless in a gunfight against Benício, accompanied by Suellen and Yuri. Thankfully, the surprise appearance of Moreira saves the day for Benício, although Moreira does attract unwanted suspicion for coming out of nowhere. In the chaos of the action, an injured Soulless manages to escape as the lone survivor from the robbers’ side.

After another failed attempt, the higher-ups of the Organization put Soulless in touch with Issac (Alex Nader), the leader of the Ghost Gang, known for its fool-proof heists on both sides of the border. Although Issac does not fit well with Soulless’ way of working, the two continue to tolerate each other for the larger benefit. While planning the next big heist, Issac also places a mole within Rossi’s team in the form of the young detective Guilherme (Thiago Brianti), giving himself an edge over the investigators. Unbeknownst to Benício, Guilherme keeps Issac apprised of the police’s every move, making Benício and Suellen soon realize that a rat exists within their team. The investigation team inches closer to Soulless as his real identity is revealed, paving the way to the identity of his family. When Soulless finds out that his family is under the radar of the police, he places a trap to kill Benício and Suellen. Although the two survived the attack, the event was enough to provide evidence of a mole within the police. Suspicions naturally turn to Moreira due to his deep connections with the Organization and his unexplained actions. Meanwhile, he had also managed to infiltrate the Ambassador’s organization, placing very crucial evidence in his hands.

Benício and his team at the Foz do Iguaçu police station developed the understanding that a truce between the Organization and the Ambassador means something big is cooking in their crime pot. Initially, all they have in their hands are theories directed towards a massive robbery attempt, possibly at some institution such as the National Press. Although Moreira’s cover blows up when a member of the Organization identifies him as part of the Ambassador’s gang, Moreira still manages to get crucial information regarding the next steps of the Organization. It is also revealed that Moreira had faked his own death to get out of his allegiance to the Organization, returning to his life as a cop.

What Was the Organization's Real Plan in 'Criminal Code'?

Criminal Code binds together all the threads that it has been teasing, and in the end, the real plans of the Organization and the Ambassador are decoded by Benício and his team. Through the evidence provided by Moreira, it is discovered that the Organization and the Ambassador’s master plan did not involve a big heist, as thought to be the case earlier. The actual plan boiled down to freeing the Ambassador from the Tacumbú prison in Paraguay. In light of a potential extradition to Brazil in front of him, the Ambassador knew that he wouldn’t be able to enjoy the same amount of power from within a Brazilian federal prison than he did from his Paraguayan base. To avoid this fate, the Ambassador joined hands with the Organization, resulting in the various heists that were all part of a larger plan to train and collect resources for the ultimate end game.

With the real plan in front of the team, the police plan to intercept the gang members during their planned attack at the prison holding the Ambassador. Unfortunately, Guilherme’s assistance to Issac proves detrimental to the efforts of Benício. Instead of attacking the prison, Issac decides to target the convoy responsible for transferring the Ambassador from the prison to his new home in Brazil, when he finds out that the police will be prepared for the prison attack. In the resulting bloodshed, both sides suffer major losses, and the Ambassador manages to escape, thanks to a surprise backup placed within the police by Issac – another mole. Although many members involved are left behind fighting with the police, including Soulless, the Ambassador manages to catch the jet waiting in a hangar nearby.

At the end of Criminal Code, Benício does achieve a minor win in the form of Soulless’ arrest, despite the Ambassador’s escape. After being left behind helpless, Soulless finds himself being chased by a determined Benício, adamant about bringing to justice the killer of his partner. Although Soulless tries to hold a hostage to get away from the cop, he is surprised by the headstrong attitude of Benício, who challenges him to kill the hostage but refuses to allow him to walk. Having developed strong feelings against the killings of innocents after adopting the path of God, Soulless chooses to surrender after his confrontation with Benício.

'Criminal Code's Ending Keeps Future Possibilities Open

In the final moments of its 8-episode run, Criminal Code also ties up some of the long-running plot threads of the series. Guilherme is confronted and arrested by Moreira, who has been keeping an eye on him, away from the action. It’s hinted that Moreira has been keeping an eye on the members of the investigation team, including Benício. It’s a tracker that he places on Benício’s car that helped him make a surprise appearance earlier when Benício and his team found their backs against the wall in front of Soulless. Rossi gets credit and a promotion for his team’s brave display against the army put forth by the Organization and Ambassador’s men through just tactical resistance. Much to Yuri's disappointment, his colleague cheats him from getting credit for his crucial contribution to the case through DNA analysis. On the other hand, Issac is seen planning something even larger than what’s witnessed so far. On a brighter note, Benício finds a permanent, trusted partner in Suellen.

Considering that the Ambassador and Issac remain at-large, Criminal Code does show the potential for an even thrilling Season 2 in which Benício can continue his pursuit of the ones who escaped his clutches and continue to roam between the fluid borders of the country. It doesn't appear that the Ghost Gang, led by mastermind Issac, is going to rest anyway, paving the way for a cat-and-mouse thriller in a potential second season of this nerve-wrecking Portuguese crime show.

Criminal Code is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

