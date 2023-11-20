The Big Picture Criminal Code weaves true elements into a fictional story, inspired by the real-life "robbery of the century" in Paraguay.

The Netflix series incorporates many details from the actual heist, from the planning to the use of DNA evidence in the investigation.

The intense and shocking events portrayed in the series are based on the true events that inspired them, showcasing the capabilities of real-life criminals.

Given the nature of the true events that inspired the latest Netflix crime thriller Criminal Code (originally titled DNA Do Crime), it's only fair to say that the Portuguese series does a great job of weaving true elements into a fictional story to present a nail-biting thriller until the curtain finally drops. If even for a moment one feels that the heists shown in the series created by Heitor Dhalia look too practical, it's because they probably are.

Following the events thrust into motion by a robbery at the office of a security company, Criminal Code takes its biggest inspiration from a real-life heist that occurred in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, in 2017, according to Netflix. With Rômulo Braga's Detective Benício and Maeve Jinkings' Detective Suellen at the center of the investigation ensuing in the aftermath of the robbery, the Netflix thriller gives great insights into a heist touted to be the "robbery of the century" by local officials, according to Al Jazeera. While one may be led to think that the scale and planning of the heist was possibly a contribution of the fictionalization adopted by the makers, it turns out that those are the parts kept true to real-life facts. If the events of the Netflix series seem too shocking, the real events that inspired them deserve all the credit.

"Robbery of the Century" Inspired the Heist in 'Criminal Code'

Image via Netflix

The roots of the story of Criminal Code trace back to the early hours of April 24, 2017, when a group of around 50 gangsters attacked the headquarters of the private security company Prosegur, as stated by The Guardian's report the next day. In what feels like a well-choreographed sequence out of a Hollywood film or an output of the mind of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) from Netflix's Money Heist, a strategy similar to what's portrayed in the Netflix series was adopted by the gangsters, who used guns and grenades to wreak havoc on the streets of Paraguay. Similar to the tactics adopted by the Organization (the criminal group behind the robberies in Criminal Code), the gangsters also used deviation to distract the police before hitting the vault, which reportedly contained $49 million (via The Guardian). However, the gangsters stole $8 million from the vault. While the Netflix series incorporates many details from the real-life heist, it also highlights the approach taken by the police to investigate the crime, especially the use of forensic evidence.

As reported by The Guardian and Al Jazeera, the heist actually started way before the attack on the vault located in the Prosegur headquarters when the gangsters, believed to be from the Brazilian criminal organization Primeiro Comando da Capital, or PCC, blocked access to the police headquarters. A combination of firearms and explosives was used during the attack. After setting up the distraction, another group attacked the security company, blasting the main concrete wall to gain access to the vault. In Criminal Code, the members of the Organization led by Thomás Aquino's Soulless adopt the same approach for the Proguard heist. Even anti-aircraft guns were deployed to prevent an aerial assault. A police officer, who was sleeping in his car, was killed, and multiple bystanders were injured. The police and the gangsters engaged in an exchange of firepower for more than two hours. As suggested in Criminal Code, the police did not have the proper resources to manage the situation, mainly because the gangsters blocked access to the police station.

'Criminal Code' Stays True to Real-Life Events

Image via Netflix

Arsenio Correa, the investigations chief of the city, told the Associated Press that snipers were positioned to assist escape and cars were burnt to prevent entry by police (via Al Jazeera). After taking the cash, the gangsters split into three groups and escaped in security vans. Brazilian police intercepted one group in Itaipulandia - an event portrayed in the series. It's the capture of these gangsters that propel Benício's investigation in Criminal Code. Further, even the escape route adopted by the robbers in the series is inspired from the real-life route taken by the perpetrators, according to police. The robbers used speedboats to escape along the Parana river. According to ABC News, the officials claimed the heist to be the biggest in Paraguay's history at the time.

Heitor Dhalia and his co-creators Bernardo Barcellos and Leonardo Levis have clearly incorporated many significant details of the heist in Criminal Code. From the use of rocket launchers to the use of a river route for escape, Criminal Code picks up some of the most crucial and brilliant details from known facts about the Ciudad del Este robbery in 2017. The fluid borders in Ciudad del Este, which is located in the "Triple-Border" region where Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay meet, allow for crime to thrive. Clearly, some creative liberties have been taken to heighten the dramatic tension, but a significant chunk of the core events remain rooted in true events. Further, none of the characters are inspired directly by real-life figures, although the makers may have fused real-life details in the story there as well.

In Criminal Code, it's the use of DNA by the forensic expert Yuri (Giovanni di Lorenzi) that pushes further the investigation of the team at Foz do Iguaçu police station. In reality, the finding of a staging house in the city led to the discovery of major DNA evidence that helped the Brazilian Federal Police establish a link between the robbery and other crimes over the years, according to Forensic Lab. True to real-life events, Criminal Code shows how the Brazilian Federal Police used the DNA evidence found at various locations connected to the Ciudad del Este robbery to create DNA profiles. These DNA profiles matched the existing records available in the Brazilian National DNA Database and the evidence collected from other crime scenes, helping establish the involvement of the same gang members in various crimes.

Did DNA Help Solve Crimes in Brazil as Portrayed in 'Criminal Code'?

Image via Netflix

Although the Netflix series portrays these various crimes as part of a big plan in the making, it's the involvement of the same gangsters in various crimes carried out over the years that led to this link. But Criminal Code does use the real link between various crime scenes to its benefit by taking inspiration from the crime scenes and incorporating them as part of the Organization's activities. For instance, one of the profiles found in the staging house in Foz do Iguaçu matched a profile of the suspect in the theft of jewels worth $28 million from Guarulhos Airport in 2019. The leader of the Ghost Gang, Issac (Alex Nader), and Soulless are seen pulling off a heist in an airport in Criminal Code, getting their hands on gold bars worth millions. Another DNA profile was linked to a prison escape in 2014 (via Forensic Lab), which might have inspired the prison break at Foz Penitentiary in the series.

Apart from providing ample material for a thrilling Netflix series, the Ciudad del Este robbery paved the way for a new era of crime investigation through DNA evidence in Brazil. While Criminal Code adds amply to the robbery and subsequent investigation to build a thrilling world for a crime thriller, it also stays true to the many fascinating details of the true events, which would put to shame even the best of crime fiction writers.

Criminal Code is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix