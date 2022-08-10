Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled the trailer for Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (“incomplete truth,” in Hindi), the third season of the Indian legal drama series which began in 2019 as a remake of the British show of the same name. A second season, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, was released in 2020.

All three seasons focus on the wily lawyer Madhav Mishra, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor appeared in a supporting role in the first season, which was led by Vikrant Massey and closely followed the plot of the U.K. series. The original was also adapted in the U.S. as The Night Of. Madhav is essentially the Indian version of the eczema-afflicted defense attorney John Stone, played John Turturro. Although the Indian series isn't as intense as its Western counterparts; this is reflected in Tripathi's playful central performance.

In the new season, Madhav is approached by the mother of a slain child actress named Zara Ahuja, whose own teenage brother Mukul is the prime suspect. Photos of the crime scene were found on Mukul’s phone, and he was in possession of the same drugs that were found in Zara’s body. His fingerprints were also discovered on the murder weapon. As one character tells Madhav outside the courthouse, this is an open-and-shut case. “As per the police’s investigation, Mukul had the means, motive, and opportunity to murder Zara Ahuja,” the prosecutor, played by Shweta Basu Prasad, says in court.

To complicate matters further, Mukul refuses to trust Madhav with the truth, yet maintains his innocence every time that he is asked. But as Madhav eventually realizes, it doesn’t matter whether Mukul trusts him. What’s important is that he trusts Mukul. Adhura Sach is directed by Rohan Sippy, who also co-directed episodes of Behind Closed Doors, as well as the terrible Indian remake of The Office, which was also produced as a part of the same deal between BBC Studios and Applause Entertainment. Sippy said:

“This season, we see Madhav Mishra come face-to-face with a strong-willed lawyer, Lekha, who keeps him on his toes constantly. I’m excited to see how audiences will receive this brand-new season.”

Tripathi is among the most respected actors in the country, having appeared in critically acclaimed indies as well as blockbuster streaming hits. He’s perhaps best known for his starring role in the massively popular Prime Video crime drama Mirzapur and the Netflix series Sacred Games. He has also appeared in the Netflix films Extraction, Ludo, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The series also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26. You can watch the trailer here: