One Kevin Costner 2016 sci-fi film with a star-studded cast that will shock you has officially found a new streaming home next month. Criminal, which Costner stars in alongside Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Jordi Mollá, is set to begin streaming on Max starting September 1. The film follows a death row inmate who is implanted with the memories of a dead CIA operative in hopes of stopping a deadly plot. Criminal joins the Chuck Norris-led Missing in Action movies are some of the most intriguing properties to hit the platform next month. In addition to Costner, Reynolds, Gadot, and Mollá, Criminal also stars Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, and Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), and currently boasts "rotten" scores of 30% from reviewers and 47% from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Criminal was written by Douglas Cook and David Weisberg. The former is best known for penning the script for the 1996 action movie, The Rock, which stars Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, and Ed Harris. The latter also worked with Cook on The Rock, and also worked with Tommy Lee Jones 17 years prior to Criminal on the 1999 legal thriller, Double Jeopardy. Criminal was directed by Ariel Vromen, who has directed two films in the eight years since it premiered; The Angel, the 2018 biographical drama currently streaming on Netflix, and 1922, the Tyrese Gibson-led action thriller which also stars the late Ray Liotta. He is best known for directing The Iceman, the 2012 true crime thriller starring Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, and Winona Ryder.

Kevin Costner Already Has a Movie Dominating the Max Streaming Charts

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Before Criminal premieres on Max next month, you can also watch Kevin Costner's most recent film on Max, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which he also directed. Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington also star in the film, which earned barely $30 million at the worldwide box office despite costing $100 million to produce. The poor box office performance caused the sequel to be pulled from the release schedule, but it is currently slated to premiere on September 7 at the Venice International Film Festival.

Criminal stars Kevin Costner and Ryan Reynolds and was written by Douglas Cook and David Weisberg and directed by Ariel Vromen. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Criminal on Max starting September 1.