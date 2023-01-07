Criminal Minds: Evolution marks the sixteenth season of seeing our favorite agents solve horrific crimes in the ways that only they can. There are a few familiar faces that are back on our screens, but the unit is seemingly down in numbers compared to years gone by, and it’s yet to be seen if there will be any more returns to the show. With that being said, let’s take a look back and rank the many agents, past and present, that have worked in the BAU.

13/13 13. Elle Greenaway

Image via CBS

First introduced in the show's pilot episode, Elle Greenaway (Lola Glaudini) was a specialist in sexual offense crimes. After consulting on the first case of the series, Greenaway became a member of the BAU after shooting dead the Unsub, and saving Jason Gideon's life in the process. Greenaway didn't have the easiest of rides during her short-lived time as an agent, facing assaults and a hostage situation, and in "The Fisher King" episode she was shot and left in a critical situation. After a spiritual experience with her deceased father, Robert, Greenaway made a full physical recovery from her injuries. However, the psychological damage was already done, and she was unable to continue in her role as an agent. Whilst Greenaway's expertise was crucial in many cases, it's her short-lived tenure at the agency that leads to her position on these rankings.

12/13 12. Alex Blake

Image via CBS

Alex Blake (Jeanne Tripplehorn) was first seen in Season 8's first episode, "The Silencer", but it's soon disclosed that she has a bit of history with the BAU, having been crucial in solving the Unabomber case, however, things soured after she was made the fall person after a disastrous case. This led to a hostile relationship between Blake and Erin Strauss, the BAU section chief. However, they eventually make amends and maintain a solid working relationship. Blake worked as a linguistics expert and was revered for her intelligence. Similarly to Greenaway, it was also psychological trauma that led to Blake leaving the BAU. She was last seen in the Season Nine finale, "Demons". After Spencer Reid was shot whilst saving Blake's life, she became overwhelmed with guilt and depression. She later disclosed to Reid that she had lost her son when he was aged just 9, and her feelings over this were beginning to resurface. Blake left her FBI badge in Reid's bag and went on to pursue a career as a teacher.

11/13 11. Matt Simmons

Image via CBS

SSA Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) is the first on this list to have been featured in the series more recently, having last been seen in Season 15, but it's yet to be seen if he will make an appearance in Evolutions. Simmons was first introduced in the spin-off series Beyond Borders but has been a member of the BAU since season 13. His development throughout the series has seen him become a cornerstone of the unit, with his fearless attitude and physical capabilities making him a worthy adversary for any of the suspects the team is chasing down. It was revealed in Evolutions that he, along with Reid, is on a special assignment, so the door seems to be open for him to rejoin the team at some point in the near future. Though since Henney is currently also starring in Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, a permanent return seems unlikely.

10/13 10. Derek Morgan

Image via CBS

Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) was one of the longest-serving characters on the show, featuring from Season 1 up until his departure in Season 11. Despite his strong skills in the field as an agent, Morgan became known for his relationships with his colleagues. His relationship with Reid was brotherly, and the two shared a strong bond created through their mutual experiences. Perhaps an even more prominent relationship for Morgan was his loving friendship with Garcia. This was frequently explored and developed throughout the series, with the two relying on each other for everything, from relationship advice to decompressing after a tough case. Morgan's tenure at the BAU came to an end during Season 11, where he was taken hostage by an Unsub and found himself at gunpoint. He eventually escaped, but the ordeal was too much for him after he had just become a new father, so he left in order to keep himself and his family safe.

9/13 9. Tara Lewis

Image via CBS

Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), an expert in forensic psychology, first joined the team in Season 11, and since then has been ever-present in the series, including into Evolution. Dr. Lewis was originally only supposed to appear for 6 episodes, but her character and Tyler's portrayal of her convinced the showrunners to make her a series regular. Lewis proved her worth to the team in the Season 11 premiere where she was crucial in solving the case, and this led to her being offered a role in the BAU. She has continued to shine since then, offering psychological insight into Unsubs that the other team members don't always pick up on, and due to this, she is essential to the team.

8/13 8. Jason Gideon

Image via CBS

Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) looked set to be the star of Criminal Minds, being introduced in the pilot episode as the BAU's section chief. He was the intelligent, industrious, risk-taker that stood at the helm of the group, leading by example, and never backing down from a challenge. He was the guy. Unfortunately for the character and the series as a whole, Patinkin suddenly quit the show in Season 3 due to personal reasons, meaning Gideon had to be written out. Despite this, he has always been looked back on with fond memories and nothing but esteem from his former colleagues. Had his tenure on the show been a little longer, he would have for sure made it close to the top of these rankings, but our limited time getting to know him places Gideon in a solid 8th position.

RELATED: The 18 Best 'Criminal Minds' Episodes, Ranked

7/13 7. Luke Alvez

Image via CBS

Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) made his debut back in Season 12 and is still on our screens now in Evolution. Alvez has a background in the military and worked in the FBI's Fugitive Task Force before joining the BAU, experiences which have led to him being one of the most physically strong and capable agents we've seen. In combination with his athletic abilities, Alvez is often shown to be compassionate, and this quality helps him to develop meaningful relationships with his team, particularly Garcia, but also allows him to get into the heads of the Unsubs. It's very rare that a situation can phase or slow Alvez down, and this has made him a formidable foe for any Unsub the team is targeting. A longer stay would have bumped him up the rankings, but for now, Alvez takes the number 7 spot on the list.

6/13 6. Emily Prentiss

Image via CBS

Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) joined the show in Season 2 as a replacement for the aforementioned Elle Greenaway. She was initially given the role in the BAU on a probationary period but was soon able to prove her worth to the rest of the team. Along with her high intelligence, it's her mental fortitude that has made her so successful at her job, rarely being phased by the things she has witnessed and experienced. Prentiss has been involved in some of the most notable storylines of the series, including her own faked death. She has spent time as section chief and unit chief, which evidences her strengths as an agent, but her absences from the show prevent her from placing higher in the rankings. Prentiss can still be seen on our screens in Evolution, where she is in her latest stint at the head of the BAU.

5/13 5. Aaron Hotchner

Image via CBS

Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson), commonly referred to as Hotch, is one of the originals of the show and was the unit chief of the BAU from seasons 1-12, bar a couple of short hiatuses. His serious and humorless nature could lead to him being viewed as quite cold, but his personal relationships with his partners and his son show a more compassionate side to him. This highlights his professionalism, showing how serious he considers his job to be, and it may be this that allowed him to head up the unit for so long. Hotch left the show in Season 12 after Gibson was dismissed from the show, but 12 seasons was more than enough for Hotch to prove his worth. He faced storylines where he was tortured, stalked, and even dealing with the murder of his wife, and whilst these lead to short-term problems, he was always able to bounce back. Despite the offscreen actions of Gibson, Hotch's qualities can't be understated, and his presence will always be remembered.

4/13 4. Penelope Garcia

Image via Paramount+

Whilst technically not an agent, a Criminal Minds ranking wouldn't be complete without Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). Garcia is a technical analyst for the FBI and is often considered the best in the business. She has been crucial in cracking hundreds of cases, using her exceptional understanding of technology to find details that would otherwise be missed. Garcia was introduced in the very first episode, and has since appeared in every season of the show, and has even shown her skills in the spin-off shows, Suspect Behavior and Beyond Borders. Her genius-level intelligence as an analyst and her longevity lands her at a very solid number 4 spot, and she will always be considered one of the strongest members of the BAU.

3/13 3. Jennifer Jareau

Image via CBS

Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A.J Cook) came onto the show in the second episode and has been featured in some capacity in every season since. She began her time as a media liaison, but from Season 7 onwards has been a fully qualified profiler. JJ's compassionate side is highlighted by the way she cares for her family, but more frequently onscreen she shows this side with her relationship with Reid. Her small stature and caring nature could lead to her being seen as an easy target, however, she has repeatedly shown she is not to be messed with, often showing her ability to overpower bigger foes, as well as having marksman-like accuracy. JJ is still on our screens in Evolution and would be sorely missed by the team if she were to leave.

2/13 2. Spencer Reid

Image via CBS

Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is by all intents and purposes, a genius. With an IQ of 187, his contributions to the BAU are invaluable. What makes his intelligence so impressive is his application of the knowledge he possesses. He has proven how he not only knows a lot of things, but he has reasons to know them and uses this gift to great effect. Reid may be a little more socially awkward than his colleagues, but that hasn't prevented him from developing relationships throughout the show, both platonic and romantic. The only negative surrounding Reid is that we haven't yet seen him on Evolution. We can't be sure whether he will appear at some point, but the door is open for his return, and it would be more than welcome.

1/13 1. David Rossi

Image via CBS

David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) didn't show up until Season 3, but has been a mainstay ever since. He arrived as a replacement for Gideon, but was far from a newbie at the BAU, having previously worked there in its early days before entering into early retirement. Rossi's experience makes him the number one agent on this list. It's this experience that allows him to never seem flustered, having faced similar cases time after time, and he always seems to know the best way to go forward in a case. Rossi has only ever had a short stint as unit chief, but he is revered by his colleagues and their respect for him often leads to him being a source of advice. Rossi is still proving his skills and his headstrong attitude in Evolution and is an integral figure within the BAU.