Over the 15 seasons of the hit CBS show Criminal Minds, fans fell in love with Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). A somewhat unlikely fan-favorite character due to his neurotic and socially awkward personality, yet no other character had as much complex and well-rounded growth. His quirks, insecurities, and development from a lovable yet awkward genius to a confident leader is the largest transformation of all the main characters. Reid’s tough upbringing and many traumatic events that he faces throughout the series puts him at the center of countless episodes.

While each of the main characters throughout the series have their unique qualities, Reid was the most human and complex, overcoming adversity and showing true growth over the 15 years. Criminal Minds finished its run in 2020 after 324 episodes, with a reboot coming to Paramount+ (hopefully) later this year. However, a notable absence is Matthew Gray Gubler, having publicly announced he is ready to move on from the character. With this in mind, it’s the perfect time to go back through the best Spencer Reid-centric episodes.

11. "Saturday" (Season 15, Episode 4)

While Reid didn’t have as much screen time as the other characters during this episode, his development cannot be ignored. On a Saturday off, Reid is ordered by his psychologist to have a conversation with a normal person outside his world of death and crime. After being accosted by a young boy, not unlike himself, Reid begins a conversation with the boys’ Aunt Maxine (Rachael Leigh Cook). Maxine recognizes and relates to the fractured soul of Reid, which results in them talking and spending the day together, bringing out Reid’s much-ignored playful side. This fun episode offers great growth for Reid, who finally gains a connection outside his BAU world and opens himself up to love after his partner’s death. Maxine is the final love interest for Reid, leaving him happy and in a relationship at the end of the series.

10. "True Genius" (Season 7, Episode 11)

This episode sees the team tackle a case eerily like the infamous Zodiac killings. Whilst Reid uses his superior intellect to decode the unsubs letters, he ponders if he should be doing more with his abilities. After turning 30, Reid has a heartfelt conversation with Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) about not meeting his own expectations which he battles throughout the episode. Fearing he hasn’t achieved enough with his genius gift, we see a new vulnerability and insecurity in Reid, something not yet shown. The episode also ends is a heart-warming scene of the team celebrating Reid’s 30th birthday, filled with presents and hugs.

9. "Memoriam" (Season 4, Episode 7)

Reid embarks on his own investigation, accompanied by David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore), into the murder of a young boy, Riley Jenkins, in Las Vegas during his childhood. Believing he has a personal connection to the boy, Reid searches into his past, even undergoing hypnotherapy, where he believes his father is responsible for the murder. The episode is the first and only direct feature of Spencer’s father, William (Taylor Nichols), who abandoned Spencer and his mother, Diana (Jane Lynch). It is revealed that their marriage fell apart after the murder of Gary Michaels, which Diana witnessed, who is actually responsible for killing Riley Jenkins and stalking Spencer as a child. In this episode, we see Reid confront his father, get closure over the reasons for his departure, and gain further insight into his protectiveness and love for his mother.

8. "Somebody’s Watching" (Season 1, Episode 18)

A more light-hearted Criminal Minds episode (if you can ever call one that!) sees Reid protecting a young movie actress, Lila Archer (Amber Heard), from her stalker. This is the first (and one of few) episodes where we see Reid with a reciprocated love interest. Reid protects Lila, saving her life, and bonding with her in the process. What connects the two is Reid’s empathy, treating Lila like a human being instead of a celebrity, with her even remarking that she thought he was different as he didn’t want anything from her. This features Reid’s first (and only until Season 15) on-screen kiss, with the two locking lips in the pool. This is an episode of many firsts for Reid, his first time being the savior and having a romantic connection with another character. Although their relationship doesn’t progress any further in the series, it is lovely to see Reid’s social awkwardness not standing in the way of forming a connection.

7. "Zugzwang" (Season 8, Episode 12)

By far the most heartbreaking episode for Reid, and one of the most tear-jerking episodes of the series, sees Reid’s girlfriend, Maeve (Beth Jean Riesgraf), killed by her stalker. After begging the team to help him find a kidnaped Maeve, Reid begins to break down, and show his true love and vulnerability. The episode ends with the murder of Maeve, right in front of Reid, made even more heartbreaking since it was the first time the two met in real life. The episode is absolutely devastating for him, with the next few episodes featuring him in severe grief and isolation. Nothing in the series had impacted him to the same extent, and seeing a love ripped brutally from him was traumatic even for the viewer. Even though this episode projects Reid into further character growth and is a beautifully executed episode, it is a hard one to watch. Make sure you have an abundance of tissues on hand!

6. "The Fisher King Part 1 and 2" (Season 1, Episode 22, Season 2, Episode 1)

Ending Season 1 and charting the beginning of Season 2, this two-part episode is not one to be missed. A man with a connection to Reid’s mother puts the team on a treasure hunt-like journey to rescue a kidnaped girl. We learn a lot about Reid in this episode, including his mom’s schizophrenia and placement in a sanatorium, and his ability to piece together complex riddles. Reid solves the puzzles and ultimately saves the girl's life, but only after failing to talk the unsub off the brink of suicide. The episodes offer insight into Reid’s personal life and upbringing, as well as showing off his genius. The puzzle and riddle-solving is also a fun new take from the usual format!

5. "Minimal Loss" (Season 4, Episode 3)

Reid and Prentiss go undercover to investigate alleged child abuse at a compound of an underground cult. When a state police raid on the fortress goes wrong, they are taken hostage by the cult leader, Benjamin Merva (Luke Perry). Reid charms and manipulates the cult leader into explaining his plan and viewing Reid as an ally. This ultimately allows for the safe escape of the many women and children within the compound before it explodes. The episode highlights more than Reid’s intellect, but the improvement in his people skills and communication, where, unlike previous seasons, he can use his profiling skills to relate to and manipulate the unsub. This is a turning point for Reid’s character, where he is given further fieldwork responsibilities and proves himself accordingly.

4. "300" (Season 14, Episode 1)

Season 14 opens after the kidnappings of Penelope Garcia (Kristen Vangsness) and Reid by Benjamin Merva's followers from the same cult that Reid encountered in “Minimal Loss.” Ironically, it is the trust that Reid built with Benjamin that led to his abduction a decade later to be their 300th victim. The 300th episode of the series not only forces Reid to manipulate his kidnapers but shows how far he has come as a character, with strength and bravery to think of an escape plan and save others during his kidnapping. The highlight comes at the end of the episode with a heartwarming reunion of the team, proving how much of a family they are. We even finally find out what happened on JJ (A.J. Cook) and Reid’s “date”!

3. "LDSK" (Season 1, Episode 6)

An early highlight of Reid’s comes when he saves Hotch (Thomas Gibson) and many hostages' lives. After having his gun revoked after failing his qualification early in the episode, Reid feels embarrassed, like a “teacher’s aide” and inferior to his colleagues. However, his redemption comes when he and Hotch are held hostage by the unsub. Reid plays along with Hotch’s demeaning insults, even kicking him to allow Reid to grab his second gun. When the unsub is alerted to the plan, Reid kills him just in time with a perfect headshot (even though he was aiming for his leg). This is the first time we see Reid saving his colleagues and hostages, as well as overcoming his insecurity and fear of handling a weapon. At the end of the episode, he has finally gained confidence in his abilities outside his intellect.

2. "Revelations" (Season 2, Episode 15)

This episode is the first time we see Reid experiencing real trauma, as he is kidnaped and tortured by Tobias Hankle (James Van Der Beek). With his mental and physical torture streamed to his team members, we see the full effect on each character’s face, as they witness the pain that the innocent Reid is experiencing. Reid is ultimately able to manipulate Hankle and kill him right before his team arrives to save him. The episode is a perfect one, where we see Reid’s ability to push through his emotions in traumatic situations, which only improves as time goes on. This ultimately secured the number 2 spot as, although it sets up a very interesting story arch of Reid’s addiction to Dilaudid, it is disappointingly not explored thoroughly throughout the season, only mentioned a few times.

1. "Entropy" (Season 11, Episode 1)

No other episode could take the top spot than “Entropy.” The arrival of the recurring and notorious Cat Adams (Aubrey Plaza), who would later send Reid to jail and further torment his life, sits across Reid in an epic battle of wits. The chemistry is brilliant as Reid is both impressed and disturbed by Cat’s intellect and tact. She is more than a monologuing killer but boasts genius nearly on par with Reid himself. They play mind games and admit painful truths, where Cat equally surprises and manipulates Reid. This is the major, and arguably only, recurring unsub who has challenged Reid personally on his intellectual level. Ultimately, his deceit results in her capture, however, it was hardly the end of her campaign to destroy him. "Entropy" is fun, quick-witted, and develops Reid’s ability to read and respond to unsubs of his same genius.

