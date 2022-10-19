The 16th season of Criminal Minds will premiere on television this November, featuring more intriguing and terrifying unsubs. Fans have seen a variety of unsubs during the show's 15-season run, some of which may have plagued their dreams.

The show, however, did not have enough time to delve deeper into each unsub’s story, given the format of at least one episode for every criminal. Consequently, some of the unsubs' fascinating narratives couldn't be further explored even if the filmmakers do their best to incorporate the reasoning for their wrongdoings and make viewers empathize with the unsub. There are plenty of unique unsub storylines that could easily work as a feature-length film.

Nathan Harris (Season 2, Episode 11, “Sex, Birth, Death”)

Since Nathan Harris (Anton Yelchin) is genuinely not an unknown subject but who could potentially be one, he is one of the most intriguing unsubs of the entire series. Harris asked Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) for aid following a lecture in “Sex, Birth, Death” because he feels like he meets all the requirements for a potential serial killer and doesn't know how to stop himself.

Harris's plot can easily be turned into a feature film by utilizing Harris's perspective and that of his mother, other family members, or even the authority figure he seeks help from. Additionally, the concept of penetrating a possible serial killer's mind is intriguing and merits exploration.

Anita and Roger Roycewood (Season 5, Episode 16, “Mosley Lane”)

Anita and Roger Roycewood (Beth Grant and Bud Court) were a husband-and-wife duo who committed child abductions and murders in season 5 of the show. They regularly kidnapped children and then used the children they held as hostages to assist them in kidnapping more victims.

Working in a crematorium helps the Roycewoods easily dispose of the bodies, which increases the difficulty and tension for a great murder investigation movie that may and can be portrayed from the perspective of one of the victims or from a desperate detective. Moreover, the feature film can further examine the circumstances that led to the Roycewoods' illegal activities because numerous eerie scenes in the episode demonstrate their ruthlessness and cruelty.

Frank Breitkopf (Season 2, Episode 13, “No Way Out”)

Serial murderer Frank Breitkopf (Keith Carradine) appeared in season two of the program. He slaughtered victims in a sadistic manner and used one of their ribs to construct a wind chime for his girlfriend. He is also agent Gideon’s (Mandy Patinkin) most personal enemy.

Since the show only briefly mentions Breitkopf's past, a feature movie would have adequate time and resources to delve deeper into his upbringing with his immigrant mother and how he became the person he is today. Moreover, the story can be told by Jane Hanratty (Amy Madigan), Breitkopf’s girlfriend, who can recount the events from when she first met him until she became involved in the investigation.

The Turner Brothers (Season 4, Episode 15, “To Hell…And Back”)

Brothers Mason (Garret Dillahunt) and Lucas Turner (Paul Rae) were notorious serial murderers, kidnappers, and robbers who appeared in season 4 of the show. Mason is a narcissist who was immobilized by his brother, the mind behind the horrific "project." Lucas is Mason's mentally challenged sibling who cleaned his brother's "laboratory waste."

If this plot can be turned into a movie, it should be told from an outside perspective, like that of the authorities or a nosy neighbor, to preserve the horrifying qualities that make this episode so successful and mesmerizing.

George Foyet (Season 4, Episode 18, “Omnivore”)

George Foyet (C. Thomas Howell), often known as The Boston Reaper or simply, The Reaper, is loosely modeled on the infamous Zodiac Killer and is agent Hotch’s (Thomas Gibson) number one enemy. Assaulting and killing couples on the roadway, Foyet then takes an item from one crime scene and leaves it at the next.

In order to truly appreciate Foyet's calculated actions and his warped mentality, the narrative should come from an authoritative individual if it were to be made into a feature film. Moreover, the narrative can be presented from multiple perspectives, including the victim identity Foyet assumed at the outset.

Peter Lewis (Season 10, Episode 21, “Mr. Scratch”)

Peter Lewis (Bodhi Elfman), known as Mr. Scratch or just Scratch, who appears in multiple seasons of Criminal Minds, is one of the longest-running unsubs on the show. His initial killings were carried out under hypnosis, with the assistance of his unwilling victims. Mr. Scratch was also the one that pushed Hotch to leave the BAU to protect his team.

If this narrative is turned into a feature film, fans would be able to delve deeper into Mr. Scratch's thoughts and manner. The story might be delivered from the perspective of one of the victims or from an authoritative figure. Another interesting feature is the method of employing hypnosis in killing, which requires a thorough explanation that can only be provided in a two-hour film.

Henry Grace (Season 4, Episode 8, “Masterpiece”)

Henry Grace (Jason Alexander) was a prodigy whose brother was a serial killer who agent Rossi (Joe Mantegna) apprehended. He set out to ruin Rossi's life since his brother's incarceration had destroyed his own. His sole objective is to engage Rossi in a mental fight after Grace admitted to killing seven women and that he had plans to kill five more.

Henry Grace's narrative would be recounted in greater depth in a two-hour film, from his early years through the day he decided to wreck Rossi's life by devising a mastermind game. In order to gain additional insights into Grace's early life, his relationship with his brother, and how he planned everything, the movie should be narrated from Grace's point of view.

Cat Adams (Season 12, Episode 21, “Green Light”)

Cat Adams (Audrey Plaza) was a global assassin who grew up in a difficult household with an abusive father who eventually killed her mother. Adams preferred to accept gigs from married men who wanted their wives dead when she started working as a contract killer. However, she would murder the men who had hired her instead of the spouses.

Adams would be the subject of a morality discussion in the film inspired by her storyline, exploring how a person with her level of morals could be corrupted to play one of the show's villains. In addition, the notion of a contract killer would inspire numerous thrilling action scenes throughout the movie, broadening its appeal.

Floyd Feylinn Ferell (Season 3, Episode 8, “Lucky”)

Floyd Feylinn Ferell (Jamie Kennedy) was institutionalized until he was 18 after biting off a sizable portion of his baby sister's leg. After being released, he became a cannibal who would kill women and then serve them to the guests in his restaurant.

To provide an unbiased assessment, this plot should be written from the viewpoint of a patron or food critic who has concerns about Ferell's restaurant's food quality. Moreover, the method by which he hunts down, kidnaps, murders, and cooks his victim should be shown as well, perhaps in a flashback for authenticity.

Benjamin Cyrus (Season 4, Episode 3, “Minimal Loss”)

Because Benjamin Cyrus (Luke Perry) had such a significant role in Criminal Minds, even years after his passing, he continued to trouble Reid and the BAU crew. Cyrus is the head of a cult-like group that became embroiled in a hostage scenario that resulted in multiple fatalities in “Minimal Loss.”

Since Cyrus was such a hero for his people, the feature film inspired by him should investigate and delve deeper into that aspect. Additionally, with a running time of two hours, the movie may also dive into Cyrus' early life and how he came to be who he was, providing viewers with additional insights into cult leaders' minds as well as making Cyrus more sympathetic.

