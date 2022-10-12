Criminal Minds may be returning for its 16th season as a Paramount+ reboot, but the long-running CBS series has undoubtedly had an impact on viewers after 15 years long. Despite the anticipation for the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) team's return to the big screen, it's also frightening to see some of the most horrific scenes unfold one more time.

After all, it shouldn't come as a surprise when episodes of the show about the worst aspects of humanity resemble mini-horror films. Despite the BAU team's best efforts to save the day, some of the episodes have left viewers restless after watching.

"The Boogeyman" (Season 2, Episode 6)

In this episode, the BAU travels to a small town in Texas to investigate child murders. The crew suspects a local hermit named Joseph Finnegan of being the unsub after narrowing the suspect pool. However, Finnegan had actually passed away from a heart attack while setting up a bear trap and his body was hidden by Jeffrey Charles (Cameron Monaghan), who broke into Finnegan's house and used it as a hideout while still making it seem as though Finnegan was still alive.

Jeffrey Charles, a twelve-year-old child with a sad childhood, is actually the unsub in this episode who murdered three children in cold blood. When a case involves children, it always gets worse, and when the unsub is a child, it becomes downright horrifying.

"No Way Out, Part II: The Evilution of Frank" (Season 2, Episode 23)

This episode tells the second chapter of the sadistic murderer, stalker, and kidnapper Frank Breitkopf's (Keith Carradine) tale. After killing Sarah Jacobs (Moira Squier), Gideon's (Mandy Patinkin) girlfriend, Breitkopf went on to murder other victims who had survived Gideon's earlier cases. To find and save Tracy Belle (Elle Fanning), who had been kidnapped by juvenile serial murderer Jeffrey Charles, Gideon, and the crew had to work against the time.

This episode is particularly chilling because of the murderous technique Breitkopf used and the way he turned his victims’ ribs into a wind chime for his lover. Moreover, Rebecca Bryant (Amanda Bernero), a previous hostage of her aspiring serial murderer father, and one of Breitkopf's casualties in this episode, more than anybody else, deserved to live happily after everything she experienced, only to die horribly.

"To Hell…and Back, Part II" (Season 4, Episode 26)

After finding evidence linking many alleged disappearances that may be connected, the BAU continues its investigation of the serial killer in Canada. They come across a distressing discovery that might reveal the killer's motivations, and Morgan (Shemar Moore) discovers a bin of shoes of various shapes and sizes outside the house.

Because of the narcissism displayed in Mason Turner (Garret Dillahunt), the brain behind this horrifying "experiment," and the way his autistic, mentally handicapped brother Lucas (Paul Rae) handled his brother's "laboratory waste", viewers can be kept awake for days after watching this episode. Moreover, the details reveal that pigs are omnivores which means that there were no bodies left to be found is also evocative.

"The Lesson" (Season 10, Episode 8)

In this episode, the BAU looked into a serial killer in Arizona who bizarrely disposes of his victims. The unsub named Adam Rain (Brad Dourif), an old man who had just woken up from a coma and suffered serious prefrontal brain damage, which led to a psychological regression to a childish state of mind. He then kidnapped people, dislocated their joints, and made them perform in a play in order to reenact the incident in which his father was unfortunately killed.

The idea that a youthful mind could think up and carry out such heinous deeds against other individuals is so horrifying. Additionally, the usage of children's music and children's toy in this episode is wonderful for heightening the tension and giving the episode a creepier feel that some viewers may not be able to encounter in a while.

"Heathridge Manor" (Season 7, Episode 19)

In this episode, the BAU recognizes that the victim could be a part of a string of gothic, ritualistic murders and suspects the unsub might be a Satanist when a lady in Oregon was discovered dead in an asylum. The unsub of this episode is James Heathridge (Kyle Gallner) who drowned his victims to see if they were witches. Then after dressing them in The Merry Wives of Windsor costumes, he murdered them. James thought by murdering the Devil’s wives with the help of his hesitant sister Lara (Madeleine Martin), would help to take down the Devil.

This episode is disturbing because of the ways James kills and his descent into delusion. Another horrifying aspect of this story is how faith can be so strong and deceitful that it may be used as justification for killing others and a means of hiding their deteriorating mental health.

"Omnivore" (Season 4, Episode 18)

Hotch's (Thomas Gibson) first BAU case, an illusive serial killer known as the Reaper, resumes his murders after a ten-year hiatus. In order to speak with George Foyet (C. Thomas Howell), the lone survivor of the Reaper's strikes ten years ago, the crew had to fly to Boston. The crew learned that the Reaper was Foyet when they were unable to avert numerous unfortunate attacks and noticed discrepancies in Foyet's account who later became Hotch’s number one enemy.

Due to the cold-blooded murders the reaper committed against his victims and the lengths he would go to fabricate his own murder, the episode is extremely eerie. A frightening part of “Omnivore”is also the unpredictability of people's true nature; some people aren’t who they seem to be.

"The Capilanos" (Season 13, Episode 17)

In order to look into a home invasion, burglary, and homeowner Mark Wilson's death, the crew travels to the little hamlet of Guymon, Oklahoma in this episode. The team must determine whether Dylan Wilson (Lincoln Sullivan), the Wilsons' seven-year-old son, who spoke before he was unable to speak as a result of the trauma, was telling the truth when he claimed that the murderer was wearing a clown costume.

People who suffer from coulrophobia may experience a very tough time watching “The Capilanos”, especially when the clown in this episode of Criminal Minds executed horrifying murders. Additionally, while it is quite common in today's society for people to attempt to inflict their abandonment grief on others, it is nonetheless unsettling and distressing to witness when that hatred becomes excessive.

"Birthright" (Season 3, Episode 11)

In this episode, a number of young women are discovered dead after having been burned and disfigured. As the case develops, the BAU makes a disturbing connection to similar crimes that took place in the 1980s. The copycat serial killer was actually the original murderer's son, who believed it was his birthright to continue the evil legacy.

It’s unsettling to watch this episode because it’s so sick that someone can believe that murder might be a legacy to cherish. Furthermore, viewers could have trouble sleeping due to how horrific and terrifying the way the women were tortured in this episode.

"Mosley Lane" (Season 5, Episode 16)

Young children have been going missing in public places, and it has been discovered that the perpetrators are a team of husband and wife who collaborate to kidnap their victims. It becomes clear as the show goes on why Anita and Roger Roycewood (Beth Grant and Bud Cort) abduct children: they are unable to have children of their own.

The episode is packed with fear and authenticity; child abductions are still a common genuine crime, and the acting by the extras and the victims makes it one of the scariest ones the show has ever produced. For example, there was a scene when Anita Roycewood sings a nursery rhyme to a sleeping child before pushing him into their family's crematorium to be burnt alive.

"North Mammon" (Season 2, Episode 7)

Three soccer teammates are kidnapped by a psychotic man who employed them in a bizarre game. The unsub informed the girls that only one of them would perish while the other two could live. The two other friends must decide that one of the girls, who was unwell and becoming weaker every day while they were stranded without food or water, must die.

This episode, in contrast to many others, is primarily concerned with the victims who are imprisoned in an underground cellar instead of the unsub. Additionally, human nature and the lengths people would go to in order to survive are what makes this episode so haunting.

