The Behavioral Analysis Unit returns to relive every thrilling episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 in a three-disc compellation. The thrilling drama series is set to release their first full season that serves as a sequel to the original television series this summer.

Criminal Minds: Evolution sees the elite group of FBI profilers go against a spring of serial killers in Season 16. The season takes place post-pandemic era where everything begins to re-open and thrive, everything including crime. The team tackles on a new challenge as an operations analyst for a global cybersecurity firm, portrayed by Zach Gilford, created a network of serial killers. The team must then hunt down every killer through a series of murder cases.

The Criminal Minds revival sees the return of fan favorite behavioral analysts such as David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Jennifer Jareau (A.J. Cook), William LaMontagne (Josh Stewart), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), and the lovely Penelope Garcia (Kristen Vangsness). Though the team reunites in the series, there has been major changes and power shifts in the drama.

How Does Evolution Differ From The Original Series?

The revival was revealed a year after the original series concluded. The series picks up three years after the original series' end and sees Agent Prentiss become Section Chief and Rossi take her former role of team leader. Though that is not the only change in the series as the overall template of the program has changed to a more exciting story structure. The series now combines its regular weekly cases with a longer main focus, similar to the old arc of Hotchner versus The Reaper, but more elaborate.

Criminal Minds first aired in 2005 and continues to expand with Evolution. The series has always told thrilling and sometimes heart-wrenching stories in captivating ways. Over the years, the audience has seen these profilers grow as they deal with an at-times haunting job that takes over their personal lives. But just when we thought things were over for the BAU, the series reboots with even greater and wild creative stories to keep the intensity growing in this crime-drama.

Criminal Minds: Evolution arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on June 20, 2023.