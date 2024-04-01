The Big Picture Felicity Huffman will guest star in Criminal Minds: Evolution as Dr. Jill Gideon, ex-wife of original lead Jason Gideon.

Huffman's role is tied to the "Gold Star" mystery in the upcoming season; the BAU seeks her expertise in biological psychiatry.

Huffman has returned to acting after the Varsity Blues scandal and previously appeared in The Good Doctor.

Felicity Huffman is returning to TV. The actor will recur on the next season of Criminal Minds: Evolution in a role that will be familiar to long-time fans of the crime procedural: Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of the show's original lead, Jason Gideon. Deadline reports that Huffman will guest star in the upcoming second season of the series, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. As they seek to solve the "Gold Star" mystery teased in last season's finale, the Behavioral Analysis Unit needs Gideon's expertise in biological psychiatry. Although she is initially reluctant to help, given her painful history with the team, she eventually realizes that she may be the only thing that can stop the BAU's latest quarry.

This will be one of Huffman's first acting roles since her involvement in the 2019 "Varsity Blues" scandal, which saw wealthy parents arrested for attempting to bribe their children's way into college; the scandal also ensnared fellow actor Lori Laughlin. Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, plus a $30,000 USD fine and 250 hours of community service. She made her return to acting in a 2023 episode of The Good Doctor, which was meant as a backdoor pilot for a spin-off series, The Good Lawyer; however, it was cancelled by ABC while it was still in development.

Who Is Jill Gideon?

When Criminal Minds premiered in 2005, the Behavioral Analysis Unit was headed by Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin). Gideon was divorced; his wife was alluded to in dialogue, but never seen or named. The two had a son, Stephen, who was likewise not seen on-screen during Patinkin's tenure on the series. Patinkin came to find the series' dark subject matter too disturbing, and left the series after the first two episodes of season three; Gideon was written out, having lost confidence in his abilities and resigning from the FBI.

Gideon's role in the series was assumed by David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Patinkin's character was killed off-screen in the Season 10 episode "Nelson's Sparrow" by serial killer Donnie Malick (Arye Gross). His and Jill's son, Stephen, appeared in that episode, where he was portrayed by James Lentzsch.

Criminal Minds originally ran from 2005 to 2020 on CBS; it followed an FBI team of agents and scientists who attempted to profile and apprehend serial killers. It was revived last year with Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+, reuniting much of the show's cast.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will return for a second season on Paramount+; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Criminal Minds A group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) using behavioral analysis and profiling to help investigate crimes and find the suspect known as the unsub. Release Date September 22, 2005 Creator Jeff Davis Cast A.J. Cook , Joe Mantegna , Adam Rodriguez , Daniel Henney , Aisha Tyler Matthew Gray Gubler , Kirsten Vangsness , Paget Brewster Main Genre Crime Seasons 15 Studio CBS

