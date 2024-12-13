Criminal Minds: Evolution will be getting a visit from a very familiar face in its third season, as per a report this afternoon by Deadline. Matthew Gray Gubler‘s Dr. Spencer Reid, who viewers will know very well from his role in the original Criminal Minds, will be entering the fold once more at some point soon. Gubler became a huge fan favorite over its 15 season run, but since Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on Paramount+ in 2022, Reid’s absence has been keenly felt by fans. While the show often referenced that the character was away on “a special assignment,” Gubler's busy schedule kept him away, until now. According to reports, Gubler’s return will be part of a single episode in Season 3, though details about the storyline are being kept under wraps.

Gubler’s portrayal of Reid, a profiler who was brilliant but painfully socially awkward, quickly made him immensely popular on the procedural. With his unbelievably dense knowledge, eccentric personality, and of course, his vast selection of hairstyles, Reid became one of the show’s most popular characters. Gubler was a part of the original cast when Criminal Minds premiered in 2005 and, alongside A.J. Cook, remained a full-time member through all 15 seasons, which concluded in 2020.

Behind the camera, Gubler also managed to direct 12 episodes of the series so he had his finger in many a Criminal Minds pie, and his absence from Evolution was a sore one for fans to take, as he was the only main cast member from the original finale not to return. Both Gubler and showrunner Erica Messer have previously expressed their desire to bring him back, citing scheduling conflicts as the primary stumbling block.

What Else Is Matthew Gray Gubler Up To?

Gubler is a very busy guy at the moment, so it's a surprise he can fit this in at all, but that speaks to his commitment. As Deadline reported in the article, he's also set to star in and produce CBS Studios’ pilot Einstein, which sees him play the great-grandson of Albert Einstein, a brilliant but wayward professor who is forced into assisting a local police detective in solving perplexing cases after he gets in trouble with the law.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Criminal Minds: Evolution. You can see every episode of Criminal Minds from the very beginning in its entirety, streaming now on Paramount+.

