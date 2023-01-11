Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Criminal Minds: Evolution.

On Criminal Minds: Evolution, a dark revival of the CBS drama on Paramount+, the profilers have been tasked with hunting the most elusive serial killer they’ve ever seen: Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). Active since before 2005, though that is the earliest we’ve seen him in flashbacks, Voit has racked up a major body count across the country, and the pandemic has only made him more deadly. Though he stepped back from killing because of his family, he used his time and technological skills to create a secret network of serial killers online. Now that the pandemic has ended in-show, they are using their newly-acquired skills from his mentorship and kill kits — created by Voit to provide the essentials for their crimes — to murder their targets. And, in the midseason finale, two of our profilers end up in a life-threatening situation because of it.

After tracking Voit (though they still don’t know his identity) and the killers he’s inspired, Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook) and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) head to the scene where another of Voit’s shipping containers awaits them. As we recall, Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) found the first shipping container in Yakima, Washington, where Voit stored the remains of his bodies and the trophies that represent them, so the team knows this is connected to him. However, they don’t know that it’s a trick and Voit has stashed a bomb inside that, in the final moments of the episode, explodes. This leaves JJ and Luke’s fates in the air with the rest of the team — Tara, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — watching helplessly from Quantico with the realization that their friends may not have survived.

Near-Death Experiences Mean Nothing on ‘Criminal Minds’

Of course, as we saw many times in the original series, real harm is almost certainly not going to be the result of this explosion, so are their lives really on the line? Over the many seasons of Criminal Minds, near-death experiences were a constant for the agents of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. They looked death in the eyes, then always came away scot-free, though sometimes there would be other damage like Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) losing his ex-wife.

After all, only so much damage can be done to the series regulars that the show has no intention of writing off, especially as the series always needed the character(s) to move on quickly. The procedural rarely told serialized stories, as we’re seeing on the revival, so the character’s trauma and/or grief didn’t fit into the story very well after a couple of episodes.

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Needs to Change the Pattern

In the end, there’s little to no point in having cliffhangers like this when they mean absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things. The result of the explosion will more than likely be JJ and Luke walking away relatively unscathed, experiencing a few minor consequences in the episode that follows, and then it’s all but forgotten as they move on to the next life-threatening situation.

Perhaps it will cause a little bit of marital trouble for JJ and Will (Josh Stewart), as they had just discussed in the same episode that JJ needed to start letting him know when she would be getting into dangerous situations at work, something she has never done throughout over a decade in their relationship. Maybe Luke will walk away with an injury, but it seems this will primarily result in a shift in the playful relationship between him and Garcia. Otherwise, nothing of real substance that will alter the characters forever despite nearly losing their lives.

Procedurals constantly have characters make light of these situations as something that’s just “part of the job.” While it may certainly be part of the job, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have lasting consequences on someone physically, mentally, and/or emotionally. This has always been a mistake, but the current path of the revival will make it a much bigger mistake than ever before. They’re nearly dying, close to losing everything and everyone they love, and it should be a big deal. There should be consequences for the agents for getting themselves into these situations. While, obviously, we don’t want any of our beloved characters to die, there are other options of what the consequences could be. For instance, Will could be happy JJ survived, but he could still be furious with her for once again not telling him the truth and nearly dying, causing real strife in their marriage. Or, Luke could experience a physical injury that takes him — the fastest member of the team in their weekly UnSub runs — out of the field for several episodes as he recovers. Ultimately, it’s time to quit watering down the characters’ trauma and how horrifying their jobs can be.

Criminal Minds: Evolution has thus far provided a darker, more realistic take on this line of work than the series ever did on CBS — the freedom of joining the streaming ranks. The characters have been more open about their feelings, what plagues them, and have had harsher interactions with both each other and the suspects. When characters experienced something life-altering in the original, the audience barely saw how it impacted them, especially because the series would usually include some time jump where the team was forced to stay home to recover, just as they did after Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) killed one of their own and kidnapped Prentiss in the season premiere of the thirteenth season.

If Evolution truly wants to be darker and more character-driven, which seems to be the plan, exploring our profilers on this level is exactly the route they need to take. Near-death experiences need to mean something, even if not resulting in death, for it to have any impact on the audience. As of now, it’s a waste of time for cheap shock value that doesn’t sit right with the audience or provide anything to the story. That’s not what Evolution needs to be doing if it wants to reinvent itself for years to come on Paramount+.

Criminal Minds: Evolution returns on January 12 for the second half of the first season on Paramount+.