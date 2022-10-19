There's just over a month left until Criminal Minds returns to our screens in Paramount+'s upcoming revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution. The series brings back a group of the original BAU members as they tackle a new challenge. As viewers eagerly await this latest installment, TVLine has shared several new images for the show. They feature new and returning cast, as well as some behind-the-scenes looks.

The first group of photos features a trio of cast members returning to the series, including Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi. While the photos are largely focused on the cast themselves, they tease some locations viewers can expect to see in the revival. One appears to be some sort of warehouse, with blood on the walls. Dr. Lewis examines the scene, suggesting it will be a major one at some point in the series. Another photo of Luke reiterates the dangerous nature of the job as he looks at someone (or something) from behind a car door.

Viewers also get a glance at series newcomer Zach Gilford as Elias Jasper Voit, an operations analyst for a global cybersecurity firm. Beyond his job, not much is known about him, though he has a dark side and an obsession with death. His photos are more vague, although one sees him in the middle of burying (or perhaps digging up) a large case. As the show hasn't premiered yet, there's no telling how he got into this situation, so the jury's still out on whether he's helping or hurting the investigation.

The new images also come with a poster that features the show's title against a darkened profile, perhaps that of the new threat the team faces in the upcoming revival series. Beyond the streaming platform where the series will air, Paramount+, and the release date, the poster does an excellent job of not giving any storyline details away.

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) will reunite to bring down one of their most formidable threats to date: a UnSub who has used the pandemic to create a large network of serial killers. As the world re-opens, the team sets out to find and stop each killer within the network. Along with the aforementioned cast, A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau, aka JJ), Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), and Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia) also return for the revival.

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Thursday, November 24 on Paramount+. Episodes will release weekly until the mid-season finale on December 15. The mid-season premiere will be January 12, with episodes releasing weekly until the finale on February 9. Check out the new poster and TVLine's exclusive images below:

