It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The procedural revival's premiere episode will be given a special broadcast on CBS, where Criminal Minds originally aired, though the series' full-time home will be Paramount+. The trailer comes after a set of images showing the original cast members returning to the series, with a glimpse of Zach Gilford, who appears to be the series' new criminal mastermind, Elias Volt. Original cast members who will continue to play their roles include Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss).

Criminal Minds: Evolution modifies the procedural template of the program by combining the weekly case stories with a longer, more structured story arc. The team will be the main focus of each episode as they track down a specific killer within a larger network of cooperating killers that was established during the pandemic. In the trailer, the team aims to track down an UnSub who has created an intricate network of serial killers. As the world opens up again, they must work twice as hard to catch the killers in this new, complicated web.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: The 18 Best 'Criminal Minds' Episodes, Ranked

Jeff Davis, who also created the 2011 supernatural teen drama Teen Wolf, created Criminal Minds in 2005. The plot revolves primarily around the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, which utilizes criminal profiling techniques to locate unknown perpetrators of numerous offenses. After the premiere, new episodes will air weekly on Thursdays only on Paramount+, with the mid-season finale taking place on Thursday, December 15. The season will then resume on January 12, with brand-new installments airing every week until the season finale on February 9.

We're only a few weeks away from the release of Criminal Minds: Evolution. But while you're waiting, you can watch the trailer below: