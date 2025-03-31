This next crisis will not escape the Behavioral Analysis Unit when Criminal Minds Season 18 (a.k.a Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3) premieres on May 8. The season features a time jump, and the team is forced to work with their worst enemy when killers strike in large numbers. The season "picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda," teases the season description. In anticipation of the new season, Paramount+ released character posters showing the team's eyes locked on the prize: stopping Voit's army of killers.

The posters below feature the main cast of Season 18, which includes Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer 'JJ' Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Gilford, RJ Hatanaka (Tyler Green), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss). Each cast member is photographed in character, and they all have the same serious look. Their eyes stick out, brighter than the entire poster, as if illuminated by an open window blind. The poster's background is a gradient hue of red and blue with the show's logo in red, as is customary of the show.

Why 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Is Keeping Voit Around in Season 3