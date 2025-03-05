The future of Criminal Minds: Evolution in both the short and long term has been set. The continuation of the long-running police procedural will make good on the promise of more seasons, as Paramount+ has renewed it for Season 4, the 19th season overall counting the original run on CBS. Before that, however, the date has been set for the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return for Season 18. New episodes will begin airing on the streamer Thursdays, starting on May 8, picking up a full six months after the cliffhanger ending that left the fate of the notorious Sicarius Killer in the balance.

Season 17 concluded with Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) being attacked by prison inmates after his identity was exposed, potentially taking the killer out of commission. Series showrunner Erica Messer previously confirmed to Collider, however, that the show wasn't done with him yet. In the aftermath of the assault, his followers on the dark web begin causing chaos around the country, forcing the BAU to step in and stop the criminals from harming more innocent people. To get a handle on the situation though, they're forced to work with a Voit who is growing increasingly unpredictable and may be playing them for his own agenda.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 Will Get a "Clean Break" From the Gold Star Program