During its 15-year run, the hit television series Criminal Minds became one of CBS' most-watched television programs. With only a few years since the finale of the sought-after crime drama series, it has already spawned a reboot through Paramount+ titled Criminal Minds: Evolution. Having received the same success and popularity as the first, the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit will be solving crimes again for season 2, with the show's regular cast member, Paget Brewster, confirming that filming for the second season will begin in two months.

The actress shared the excellent news through her Twitter page, saying, "Guys, we are coming back so fast it’ll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!!" The season renewal comes as a result of Criminal Minds: Evolution's success since its debut on Thanksgiving Day, becoming one of Paramount's most-viewed television shows. Criminal Minds: Evolution followed the procedural format of its predecessor but slightly modified the program by merging the weekly case stories with a longer storyline.

In the first season of the reboot, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers fight against the UnSub, who has used the pandemic to their advantage by establishing a network of serial killers. Of course, the criminal profilers were able to come up with a solution, but not everything is resolved. Likely making a comeback with several unresolved issues for the series, Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 will surely have the BAU embroiled in a series of mysteries and complicated webs yet again.

Image via Paramount

Criminal Minds was created in 2005 by Jeff Davis, who also created the 2011 adaptation of the supernatural teen drama Teen Wolf. The story centers mainly around the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, which employs criminal profiling methods to track down unknown perpetrators of a variety of crimes. Apart from Brewster, other original cast members also returned to reprise their roles for the Paramount+ reboot, including Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, and Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis. Zach Gilford, on the other hand, played the series' newest criminal mastermind, Elias Volt.

ABC Signature and CBS Studios co-produce the show, with Erica Messer returning to the project as the showrunner, a writer, and one of the executive producers for the ten-episode reboot. Joining her in the executive producer's chair are Breen Frazier, Glenn Kershaw, Mark Gordon, and Christopher Barbour.

There are currently no further details for the second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Season one is streaming on Paramount+.