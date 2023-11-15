The Big Picture Criminal Minds: Evolution, the reboot of the original series, is set to begin filming its second season in mid-January with the original cast members returning.

Season 2 will continue the story after the capture of Elias Voit and will focus on the team's hunt for a network of serial killers who used the pandemic to their advantage.

The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution received positive reviews and fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of the thrilling mysteries in the upcoming season.

Criminal Minds is undeniably among the most fan-favorite shows, when the original series concluded in 2020, it left a vacuum for fans that couldn’t be filled by any other procedural drama. Looking at the fans’ demand, the series was rebooted in 2022 with almost all the original cast members returning, and the viewership skyrocketed for the first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

The series was greenlit for a second season in January earlier this year, but the recent upheaval in the industry halted production. However, as WGA and Sag-AFTRA strikes come to an end, the Behavioral Analysis Unit is getting the band together as soon as January next year, series star Paget Brewster recently revealed on X (formerly Twitter). When a fan enquired about when production will resume on the Paramount+ drama, the actor swiftly responded, “We start filming mid-January at a breakneck pace to get episodes to you ASAP!”. Adding, “We all hope you will watch and love them!”

What’s 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 About?

The events of the second season will pick up after the capture of Elias Voit, and the unresolved plot points will be explored in the next season. This time around the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers will go toe to toe against an UnSub, who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. As the world slowly gets back on track, the network goes operational targeting innocents, now, the team must hunt the group down, one murder at a time. The groundwork laid in the first season opens up many narrative avenues to elaborate character arcs which ensures a captivating continuation of procedural storytelling. The first season of the series has an 85 percent critics rating and 83 percent audience score and fans are certainly ready for another season of thrilling mysteries.

Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as JJ, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke, and Brewster as Emily. Zach Gilford joined the cast this season as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc while other recurring stars include Josh Stewart as Will, Nicholas D'Agosto as Deputy Director Doug Bailey, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green, and more. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon all executive producing.

The second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution does not have a release date, yet. The first season is available on Hulu and Paramount+ to binge. You can learn more about it here.