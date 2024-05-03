The Big Picture Elias returns in Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, negotiating to get closer to the BAU.

Ryan-James Hatanaka joins as Tyler Green, while Felicity Huffman plays a key role in unraveling the Gold Star mystery.

Showrunner teases that Elias holds answers to the unique threat connected to the Gold Star mystery.

The BAU apprehended one of the most prolific serial killers they had seen in a while, but they're not rid of him yet. Entertainment Weekly teases Elias' return while the BAU investigates the mysterious Gold Star in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2. The much anticipated Season sees Zach Gilford return as Elias Voit when the first two episodes premiere on June 6. In the new season, Elias negotiates a deal to transfer him to federal custody, bringing him closer to the BAU, who are occupied with Gold Star. The unit "faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences," according to Paramount+.

Apart from Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka will also return as Tyler Green, the vigilante and former military officer who got involved with Penelope (Kirsten Vangsness). Both actors will be series regulars in the season that will see Felicity Huffman join the cast as Dr Jill Gideon. She is the late Jason Gideon's (Mandy Patinkin) ex-wife who specializes in biological psychiatry and will help the BAU unravel the Gold Star mystery. She has a complicated history with the unit but agrees to help them when it becomes clear she's the only one who can help with the enormous threat that got Bailey (Matthew Glave) killed in the previous season.

Erica Messer, Criminal Minds: Evolution's showrunner teased the Gold Star mystery and how it connects with Elias to Entertainment Weekly when Season 1 wrapped airing, saying:

"Gold Star obviously has a power behind it because it was something that got Bailey's attention and then ultimately got Bailey killed. Voit is going to use it to negotiate his way to a lesser sentence... when things come up regarding Gold Star is when we have to go get his help. We don't want to because we did just fine without that guy, but he holds answers to something unique. So he is involved in a way that we weren't expecting."

Elias Is Out for Blood in Season 2

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Accompanying the new information were some photos of Season 2 that tease the state of affairs. A furious Elias is behind bars, but if there is anything clear about him, it is that he always has a plan. He aims to be handed over to the federal government and he'll use that to gain access to the BAU. He knows something about Gold Star, making him valuable to the BAU something he's bound to exploit to the fullest. Other images show the BAU hard at work in different settings, trying to squash the next threat before it claims more American lives.

Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.