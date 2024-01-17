The Big Picture Josh Stewart will not be returning for the next season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, bidding farewell to his character Will LaMontagne Jr.

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution will pick up following the capture and interrogation of Elias Voit, with the BAU working to end a worldwide network of serial killers created during the pandemic.

There is a possibility of Spencer's return in Season 2, with Matthew Gray Gubler expressing interest in coming back.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is bidding farewell to another cast member. Josh Stewart, a long recurring star throughout the Criminal Minds tenure, will not return for the next season of Evolution. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) responding to a fan, Stewart confirmed that he is exiting the series, saying, “[S]adly my days of playing Will LaMontagne Jr. are over. You guys have been the absolute best.” At this time of this writing, there are no further details nor additional remarks from Paramount+.

Stewart initially boarded the Criminal Minds team in Season 2, as a detective for the New Orleans police department. Though Will wasn’t around too frequently from the jump, he quickly became a significant part of the series, primarily through JJ (A.J. Cook). While JJ worked a case with the BAU, she and Will made a fast connection, later sparking a secret (but not really) relationship. The pair eventually married and had children, with Will becoming a more present character as the seasons went on. Stewart gained series regular status with Criminal Minds: Evolution. Viewers gained a deeper look at JJ and Will’s personal life, learning that Will had a cancer scare. However, showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine that Will isn’t “necessarily out of the woods forever.”

Heading into Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2, it’s unclear where the series will find JJ and Will. Previously, the series has found ways to write out characters, from Thomas Gibson’s Aaron Hotchner in the original run of Criminal Minds to Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) in Evolution’s first season. While more specific details regarding Season 2 are being kept under wraps for now, viewers may likely stay updated on Will through JJ.

What Else to Expect From ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2

As mentioned, there are few details about Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2. We do know that it will pick up following Elias Voit's (Zach Gilford) capture and interrogation at the end of Season 1. The BAU will continue its overarching goal from last season, working to end a worldwide network of serial killers created during the pandemic. Additionally, Gubler previously mentioned interest in returning as Spencer. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but given the mysterious figure in the final moments of Season 1, the series could create the perfect avenue for Spencer’s return and bring a welcome surprise to the new season.

Along with Cook and Gilford, Criminal Minds: Evolution stars original cast members Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss. Additional cast includes Nicholas D’Agosto and Ryan-James Hatanaka. Production on Season 2 begins this month, with a hopeful 2024 premiere date.

Criminal Minds: Evolution and the original run of the series are streaming now on Paramount+.

