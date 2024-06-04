First premiering in 2005, Criminal Minds was a ratings hit for CBS, often rising to the top and being the network's most-watched series. Created by Jeff Davis, the series follows a group of criminal profilers working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) utilizing their skills of behavioral analysis. Through their abilities, these individuals are able to investigate crimes and find their suspect, or "unsub," even in the most difficult of cases. While the original Criminal Minds ran from 2005 to 2020, the series found new life in 2022 after being picked up by streaming service Paramount+, and aptly added the word Evolution to its title. For this reason, the upcoming season is referred to as both Criminal Minds Season 17 and Evolution Season 2.

Praised by critics for being a solid follow-up to an already popular series, the show brought back fan-favorites David (Joe Mantegna), JJ (A.J. Cook), Penelope (Kirsten Vangsness), Luke (Adam Rodriguez), Emily (Paget Brewster), and Dr. Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and a terrifying unsub, played terrifically by ​​​​​​Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy). With an upcoming season approaching, here's how you can catch the all-new episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Is 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 on Television?

While re-runs of the original Criminal Minds, Seasons 1-15, can be found on network television, Criminal Minds: Evolution is available exclusively to watch on Paramount+, along with all episodes of the original Criminal Minds series.

Is 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 will be available to stream starting June 6, 2024 on Paramount+. Subscriptions for the streaming service start at $5.99 per month or $59.99 a year, and go up to $11.99 a month and $119.99 a year. You can catch up with all the previous seasons of Criminal Minds now on Paramount+.

Can You Watch 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Without Paramount+?

Because Criminal Minds: Evolution is exclusive to Paramount+, the series can only be viewed on that particular streaming platform. However, Seasons 1-15 of the original Criminal Minds can be found on Hulu and are available for purchase on Prime and Apple TV.

Is There a Trailer for 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2:

The trailer for Season 2 of Evolution shows the team's focus on a new mysterious killer wearing a creepy mask, and their risky decision to take last season's "unsub," a serial killer with a long rap sheet, and use him as a way to get to their new, dangerous murderer. In addition to glimpses at the new main target, we hear Paget Brewster's Emily declare, "We need to get inside his mind." For the Season 2 trailer, check out the link below:

If you need a refresher on all that went down in Season 1, including the mysteries, romances, and betrayals, check out the official Paramount+ recap below:

What is the 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

After an hour-long Season 2 premiere that includes two new episodes, the series will continue to release new episodes on a weekly basis. While not much is currently known about the episode plotlines, make sure to check back with Collider for the latest updates on the episode schedule and plot information.

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Golden Star" June 5, 2024 2 "Contagion" June 6, 2024 3 TBA June 13, 2024 4 TBA June 20, 2024 5 TBA June 27, 2024 6 TBA July 4, 2024 7 TBA July 11, 2024 8 TBA July 18, 2024 9 TBA July 25, 2024 10 TBA August 1, 2024

