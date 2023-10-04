When Criminal Minds concluded its CBS run, fans and the crew experienced a touch of sadness. Showrunner Erica Messer shared the common sentiment among the cast and crew for wanting one more scene. The ensemble felt they had hit their stride, with friendships blossoming and a creative rhythm established. Come February 2020, it was a bittersweet farewell on CBS, but by summer, whispers of revival began circulating.

After an extensive 15-season run on CBS, Criminal Minds re-emerged on Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The anticipation around Season 2 keeps the crime-solving saga alive, and fans are keen to see what's next. For newcomers, the series delves into the complex puzzles tackled by the FBI's elite Behavioral Analysis Unit, turning criminal profiling into engaging TV tales. Amid a plethora of procedural dramas, Criminal Minds distinguished itself with intricate storytelling and a closely-knit cast. Season 2 stands as a continuation of the evolving narrative that keeps the Criminal Minds legacy relevant in today's TV landscape.

When Will 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Release?

Image via Paramount+

Season 1 of Criminal Minds: Evolution wrapped up on Feb. 9, 2023, leaving audiences intrigued and eager for more. Recognizing this enthusiasm, Paramount+ announced a second season on Jan. 12. According to a statement from Paramount, the series landed among the network's top five original series, significantly boosting the overall franchise viewership month over month. It was clear that viewers were excited to have their favorite crime-solving team back on screen.

The positive response initially accelerated plans to begin filming Season 2 in 2023. However, fears of a potential Writers Guild of America strike put a halt to these plans, with the initially targeted April production start being deferred. When the strike materialized in May, hopes of resuming production shifted to June 2023. Further complications arose with a subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike, delaying the actor's involvement. These industrial disputes forced TV networks to reschedule their scripted series premieres, pushing potential release dates into early 2024.

The series of strikes and delays has undoubtedly heightened anticipation for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2. Although it might take a bit longer than initially expected, the promise of 10 new episodes filled with criminal mysteries keeps the audience's excitement alive. With the strike now over, the production is back on track, and while the first season made its debut on Paramount+ in November 2022, the unforeseen delays have shifted the earliest likely release window for Season 2 to spring 2024.

What is the Plot of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' season 2?

Image via Paramount+

As anticipation for Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution builds, new insights emerge on what's next for the series. Adding Evolution to the title symbolizes the continual development of the narrative and characters. This title change reflects the show's ongoing narrative progression, indicating a fresh direction. While Season 1 concluded with the capture of the nefarious Elias Voit, unresolved plot elements might be explored further in the upcoming season. The ending of Season 1 served a dual purpose: it provided closure to existing storylines while also setting up new avenues for narrative exploration in Season 2. Notably, a significant meeting between Voit and a high-ranking official hinted at a connection to the mysterious Gold Star program, which might be delved into further.

Additionally, the vast network of individuals who interacted with Voit opens up a new realm of mysteries to unravel in Season 2. The identities and motives of these individuals remain cloaked in mystery. Season 2 aims to retain a balance between episodic and serialized storytelling, akin to the formats of its Criminal Minds predecessors. On a more personal level, the new season will explore the characters' lives in more depth. For example, Will LaMontagne will grapple with the fallout from a health crisis faced in Season 1, while Prentiss will encounter new personal hurdles. With a blend of resolved mysteries from Season 1 and new challenges on the horizon, Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to delve deeper into the characters' professional and personal narratives. Whether tracking down elusive criminals or exploring personal relationships, the upcoming season promises to keep the audience engaged.

Who is in the Cast of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2?

Image via Paramount+

The ensemble cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution is geared up for Season 2, with familiar faces returning to the fold. Confirmed to reprise their roles are Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, A.J. Cook as Jennifer JJ Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez.

The first season left us with Elias Voit apprehended but with many questions still hovering around his dark past. Despite his demise, the mystery surrounding Deputy Director Doug Bailey could be explored through flashbacks, enriching the narrative and maybe shedding light on his connection with Voit. Lastly, there's some chatter about potential returns from the original cast, notably Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid and Daniel Henney as Matt Simmons. While nothing is confirmed, the possibility could add another layer of narrative depth, weaving a richer storyline for the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

The groundwork laid in Season 1 sets an intriguing stage for the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, ensuring a captivating continuation of procedural storytelling interspersed with evolving character arcs.

Where to Watch Previous Seasons of 'Criminal Minds' and 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'?

Image by Federico Napoli

Paramount+ promptly seized the opportunity to revive Criminal Minds after its original run ended in 2020. With its robust 15-year network journey and over 300 episodes, the show offers a rich archive for both seasoned and new viewers. With the transition to its latest chapter, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Paramount+ not only enriches its original content roster but also caters to the longstanding fandom of the franchise. Season 1 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, now available on the platform, embarks on a fresh journey into the eerie realm of criminal psychology, inviting audiences to delve into a new narrative while preserving the rich legacy of the original series.

Watch on Paramount+