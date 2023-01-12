Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for another season. The 10-episode current season, which premiered November last year after the mid-season finale aired on Paramount+ on December 15, 2022, will resume with new episodes today, while the rest of the episodes will be available on Paramount+ weekly.

Paramount+ disclosed that the season finale is slated for release on Thursday, February 9, also revealing plans to start production for the newly ordered season this year. The news of the season renewal comes from the success rate Criminal Minds: Evolution has had ever since it premiered on Thanksgiving Day. The hit crime series is now one of Paramount’s top five original series, driving the entire franchise to an increase in viewership every month.

Tanya Giles, the Chief Programming Officer of Paramount Streaming, stated that Criminal Minds has always been a top performer on Paramount+, adding that fans were quick to embrace the new direction of Criminal Minds: Evolution. According to Giles, there are still many dark twists and turns for the members of the BAU to face:

"We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season. The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution takes the members of the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers through new threats created by an old nemesis Voit (Zach Gilford), facing their greatest threat yet. The BAU faces an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers, teaching them skills that they used to terrorize the world as it opens back up, and the team must hunt them down one killer at a time. The show returned with original cast members reprising their roles Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as “JJ” Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Kristen Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss. However, BAU’s genius profiler Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) did not return for Criminal Minds: Evolution. Meanwhile, Reid’s absence leaves more room for JJ’s relationship with husband, Will to be explored on the show.

The show is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer is showrunner and executive producer with Green Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon. Messer also served as showrunner for Criminal Minds and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.