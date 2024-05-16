This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The trailer for the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution has finally dropped, and it promises to take fans on another intense ride. Produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios, the 10-episode season is set to premiere on Thursday, June 6, exclusively on Paramount+. To kick things off, the first two episodes will be available for streaming at launch, with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up with the FBI’s elite team of profilers diving into the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unravels, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) encounters an unexpected complication: serial killer Elias Voit, played by Zach Gilford, negotiates a deal that places him in federal custody right in the BAU’s own backyard. This development poses the team’s biggest threat yet, ensuring they won’t escape unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

The trailer showcases the high stakes and gripping drama that fans have come to expect from the series. With the team investigating a complex conspiracy and dealing with the unpredictable threat posed by Voit, this season promises to be one of the most thrilling yet. The BAU’s dedication and expertise will be pushed to their limits as they navigate this deadly game of cat and mouse.

Returning cast members include Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss. Joining them this season are guest stars Clark Gregg, Felicity Huffman, Paul F. Tompkins, Tuc Watkins, and Brian White.

What's 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' About?

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a revival of the popular crime drama series Criminal Minds. It brings back many of the original characters and follows the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) of the FBI as they face new and changing criminal threats. In this series, the team works to track down a network of serial killers that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This storyline adds a modern twist, showing how criminal behavior and investigative techniques have evolved. The show combines familiar character interactions with new, intense cases, showcasing the team's ability to adapt and persevere in challenging situations.

Don’t miss the highly anticipated return of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ this June. The blend of familiar faces and new challenges is set to deliver another unforgettable season. Stay tuned as the BAU unravels the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR, confronting their most formidable adversary yet.

