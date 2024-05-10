The Big Picture Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution follows the BAU as they investigate the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR.

The team faces an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a transfer to federal custody.

The season promises intense action and suspense, with stars returning and new developments to keep viewers on edge.

The BAU is back, and it's facing its biggest threat yet. Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, their streaming-only sequel series following the explots of the behavioral analysis unit, and things have certainly kicked up a notch. When the team realizes that Elias Voit, the serial killer from Season 1 who created a network of killers across the globe, has negotiated a transfer, things quickly go south, and although it’s a short trailer, it’s easy to tell that this season will be even more intense than the last.

What Should We Expect from Season 2?

The season synopsis reads as follows:

Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard.

Criminal Minds: Evolution originally premiered in November 2022 on Paramount+, following the Behavioral Analysis Unit as they battled a network of serial killers formed during the pandemic. Stars Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kristen Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster all returned for the sequel series, though notably stars like Matthew Gray Gubler chose not to return, opting instead to pursue other opportunities. Zach Gilford also stars as the serial killer Elias Voit.

The original series of Criminal Minds was a smash hit, running for fifteen years before it finally came to an end in 2020. It spawned two spinoffs, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior (neither of which lasted very long), , and its success was so great that it wasn’t long before CBS reversed their decision to end the flagship series, greenlighting Evolution in 2021.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 6. Check out the new trailer above.