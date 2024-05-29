The Big Picture Elias Voit takes control in Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, with mind games and high stakes at play.

Voit's knowledge of Gold Star puts him in a powerful position, leaving the BAU to negotiate with a killer.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 premieres on June 6.

The BAU team are no longer in charge; Elias Voit is now holding the cards of fate. Criminal Minds: Evolution will be back for Season 2 as the stakes are much higher. The first season ended with serial killer Voit (Zach Gilford) revealing that he may know something about Gold Star, which is what the BAU team is investigating. Director Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto) releases Voit, but attempts to make a deal with him prove to be fatal; Voit shoots him in the head. Although the BAU now has him in custody in the FBI building in orange overalls, the team may still have to make a deal with the devil. Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner Erica Messer addresses the potential of Voit’s threat with TV Line and teases that Voit’s capture was not an end to his reign of terror.

“This season we get to play into probably his greatest weapon, which is his mind. He gets to really flex that in front of the team. We’ve never been able to have a killer in custody like this, somebody that we have to consult with. It is an evolution of what our heroes have had to do in the past. I feel like Elias has a Plan A through Z. We saw in the finale that he had his family’s [fake] identities all set up, he was lying to them saying, “I got caught up with bad guys, it’s not that I’m a bad guy.” That was his plan — let me get away and get my family safe and I’ll lay low for as long as I possibly can. And then when he realized [the BAU] was closing in on him, that’s when he said “Gold Star” to Doug Bailey.”

The stakes are only getting higher in Criminal Minds, as the BAU now has to work with a killer as they investigate Gold Star. But trusting a killer is testing fate, and could leave the BAU’s fate in the air. Elias negotiated with the BAU to transfer to federal custody, which put the BAU in his grasp. Elias also has something that is valuable to the BAU, and that is knowledge of Gold Star. But how much he will be able to reveal — and what he reveals — is a mystery for Season 2.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Will Have "Mind-Bending" Consequences

Season 2 will return in June, and the tension has never been thicker. Criminal Minds: Evolution has already released a trailer for the upcoming season, which reveals that Elias is still the biggest threat to the BAU right now. Voit will be back, but this time, he’s out for blood. Paramount+ teases that working with the devil will have “mind-bending” consequences, so the BAU has to watch out.

The consequences are just beginning for the team. Elias is out for revenge, as he is determined to gain access to the BAU. With his knowledge of Gold Star, he is now valuable to the BAU, which he will exploit. Physical weapons may cause mass destruction, but that has nothing on Elias’s twisted mind.

Criminal Minds: Evolution returns on June 6 on Paramount+.

