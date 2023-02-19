Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Criminal Minds: Evolution.On the first season of Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution, our favorite and beloved profilers — sans Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) — from the long-running CBS drama return three years after their series finale. During the time away, there have been some pretty enormous changes at the Behavioral Analysis Unit, including Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) being promoted to Section Chief and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) filling her shoes as the team’s leader while also grieving for his late wife.

As the team battles against the leaders at the FBI that want to shut down the BAU, like Deputy Director Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto), they are also tasked with finding the most notorious serial killer they have ever come across: Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). But, this isn’t easy, particularly given Voit’s elusiveness and the fact that the FBI is trying to shut down the investigation and bench the BAU every five minutes.

RELATED: 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+

What Is Voit’s Story on ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’?

Image via Paramount+

Throughout the season, Criminal Minds: Evolution gives us a more detailed glimpse at a serial killer than ever before with Voit. We follow him as one of the main characters next to the profilers, where he’s forced to deal with those he chose to join his online network of serial killers during the pandemic who have since become a nuisance that could get him caught. (Unsurprisingly, serial killers aren’t great at following directions. Who would’ve thought?) About mid-way through the season, after the others in the network are taken down or dead, the story shifts to Voit desperately trying to find a way out and get the BAU off of his tail. This is complicated by his family, especially his wife Sydney (played by Gilford’s real-life spouse Kiele Sanchez) who has started to ask questions and become suspicious of his absences and shady behavior. It all culminates in the final two episodes as Rossi finds Voit, Voit takes Rossi hostage and locks him in an underground storage container, and then Voit tries to escape with his family by cutting a deal to spare Rossi in exchange for his freedom in the season finale.

As you’d expect though, Voit is captured and Rossi is saved, but whether Voit will be convicted of his crimes and spend his life behind bars remains to be seen. This is because of Voit’s knowledge of something called “Gold Star,” which Voit slips into conversation on a phone call, sending Director Bailey scrambling to the Attorney General (Monnae Michaell) and legal counsel Rebecca Wilson (Nicole Pacent). They agree to let Voit go so he doesn’t spill this secret, but circumstances play out differently than they had hoped, leading to Bailey confronting him alone once they have Voit and his family pinned down in a remote location. Bailey tries to make a deal, but Voit shoots him in the head point-blank before being taken to Quantico. After Rossi is found, Voit is brought onto a floor in the FBI building, clad in an orange jumpsuit, after it has been cleared of any occupants. As someone clearly high-ranking, given the sweep of the floor and the confidential nature of Gold Star, makes their way into the interrogation room where he’s held, the episode fades to black.

More of Voit in Season 2? No, Thank You

Image via Paramount+

From the finale, it’s clear the series intends to continue focusing on Voit, which has since been confirmed in several interviews with showrunner Erica Messer. Frankly, this is a mistake. Over the first season, Voit’s story is thoroughly explored, and the well has run dry as of the finale. His world came crashing around him. The network broke up, and the FBI finally caught on to his exploits. What made Voit unique, as the series points out, is his family and his love for them, as most serial killers do not have the ability to love. Voit genuinely worked to keep his life safe, hoping his wife and daughters would never find out the truth. But, they did, and he would have killed his wife if the gun had been loaded and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) hadn’t burst into the room at just the right moment. Without his family, as there’s no way to really keep them around in another season unless it’s to watch Voit harass and stalk them, there’s nothing left to do. Voit’s past has come to light, leaving nothing left to do except watch Voit continue to kill people and the FBI continue to prevent the BAU from taking him down. Nobody wants that.

While it’s unclear exactly what will become of Voit in another season, it’s probable that he will be released. Due to his knowledge of Gold Star, the Attorney General was ready to let Voit walk before everything transpired, despite his body count that surpasses fifty people. Whatever Gold Star is, it’s important enough to be a bargaining chip Voit can use to get whatever he wants. To keep Voit around would be to let him walk and have the profilers on his trail once more with even more bureaucratic interference. The mystery surrounding Gold Star is interesting, but watching this play out is simply infuriating and makes so much of the first season seem pointless. Catching Voit a.k.a. Sicarius and taking down his network of serial killers was introduced as the way for the BAU to prove their worth to the FBI (yet again) and get the freeform to continue taking on cases as a team. During the pandemic, they had been forced to break up into micro-units to take on multiple cases at once, completely shattering what the BAU has always stood for. They fought like hell to keep investigating the Sicarius, working on their own to keep going when the Attorney General had closed it. Yet, despite being right on multiple occasions and doing the hard work to catch a mass murderer, they aren’t receiving the attention they deserve and continue to be unable to do their jobs because of powerful forces above them. It’s tired, and it’s preventing the revival from being fully enjoyable like its predecessor.

In short, there’s not enough material for Voit to continue to be a thorn in the BAU’s side for another season. It’s going to hurt the show. His story already felt as though it was being dragged out a little by the end of the first season, and there’s no way to avoid that feeling going into another season where he continues to be the villain. Watching the BAU continue to be diminished, and their work spit upon by their superiors is not what we are watching Criminal Minds for. Frankly, it’s not worth sitting through all of that again for another season just because the writers — like the rest of us — have loved Zach Gilford since Friday Night Lights.

Every episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution is now streaming on Paramount+.