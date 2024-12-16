It might seem a long stretch to hope that Criminal Minds: Evolution matches the longevity of its original run. However, the revival can already be deemed a success as it looks to be outliving the lifespan of most revival shows these days. Since the revival's premiere on Paramount+ in November 2022, viewers have not had a cancelation scare, even with the worrying projections that moving from network to exclusive streaming could spell doom for the series. The series is so far setting a pleasant trend where subsequent seasons get renewed ahead of the completion of its predecessor. This trend looks to be getting even better as the fan-favorite procedural has received the promise of Season 4 even before Season 3 has aired.

The cast and crew of the procedural series have been keeping busy with set work of late. Just four months ago, it was announced that filming for Season 3 had just begun and now, star Paget Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss, has announced via social media that filming for Season 3 is done and dusted. Brewster shared the news through her X account writing "Criminal Minds Season 18 Wraps Tonight." For the ill-informed, Season 18 is the same as Season 3 when counting from the show's original run, which ended with Season 15 in February 2020. After a two-year hiatus, Criminal Minds returned with Season 16, sometimes referred to as Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1. Teasing that fans should expect more, Brewster continued; "We are optimistic we’ll get a season 19. Thank you all for your incredible support over these many years. We want more. More of you with us. Happy Holidays. We love you and thank you."

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Is Set To Welcome Back A Familiar Face

Season 2 left viewers wanting more with a cliffhanger ending involving the stabbing of serial killer, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) in prison. The subsequent season will continue to unravel Voit's identity as showrunner, Erica Messer has teased that he will yet again return to cause some more trouble. As if that wasn't enough to get fans hyped up about the next chapter, it was recently revealed that long-departed fan-favorite, Matthew Gray Gubler will return to reprise his role as Spencer Reid. Reid is the only character from the original run who did not return for the revival and, if you ask fans, the show has not quite been the same without him. Gubler's character will only appear in a single episode of Season 3. It's not a lot, but his return is guaranteed to please fans who've sorely missed the brilliant inputs of the smart profiler.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 is yet without a premiere date, but stay tuned for more.

